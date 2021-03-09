GIS Holding Ltd (業成), which supplies touch modules for Apple Inc’s iPads and MacBooks, yesterday said its net profit last year grew 10 percent annually, benefiting from increased demand for notebook computers and tablets as the stay-at-home trend persisted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net profit rose to NT$3.73 billion (US$131.79 million), compared with NT$3.39 billion in 2019, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
It was the fourth consecutive year that the company’s annual profit surpassed its share capital of NT$3.39 billion.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
Earnings per share rose to NT$11.04 last year from NT$10.02 the prior year. Gross margin dropped to 8.62 percent last year from 8.86 percent in 2019, the company said.
GIS is 24 percent owned by iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密).
The Miaoli-based company has aimed to increase shipments of higher-definition touch modules equipped with mini-LED backlights for tablets and OLED touch modules for smartphones.
Revenue grew 6.16 percent to NT$127.1 billion last year from NT$119.72 billion in 2019.
Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said GIS has benefited from pandemic-driven demand for notebook computers and tablets with touch modules, with a revenue contribution of 75 to 80 percent.
GIS received extra orders from Apple, but lower orders from Chinese touch module supplier O-film Tech Co (歐菲光) due to trade frictions between the US and China, the investment consultant said in a report.
GIS in a separate filing said its board of directors has approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4 per common share, representing a dividend yield of 3.4 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$114.5 yesterday.
The plan is subject to shareholder approval at an annual general meeting set for May 28.
GIS also plans to invest NT$3.4 billion to expand production capacity at a Chinese touch module factory in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, it said yesterday.
The company’s revenue grew 9.75 percent annually to NT$6.39 billion last month from NT$5.83 billion.
That represented a monthly decline of 21 percent from NT$8.11 billion in January, due to fewer working days.
Revenue in the first two months of this year rose 10.53 percent to NT$14.5 billion, compared with NT$13.12 billion in the same period last year.
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said that it has acquired a 70.27 percent stake in German competitor Siltronic AG, in a public bid that ended four days ago. With the acquisition of a controlling stake in Siltronic, the Taiwanese company is to become the world’s second-largest silicon wafer supplier. Last month, GlobalWafers secured more than 50 percent of Siltronic shares with an offer of 4.35 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in a public tender that was due to end on Feb. 10, but the acceptance period was extended until Monday. In a statement released yesterday, the Hsinchu-based
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to