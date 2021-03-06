TSMC says 9,000 people need to be hired this year

RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage.

TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years.

The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said.

A guard stands outside the headquarters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Hsinchu on Jan. 29. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

The annual hiring campaign was launched amid shortages of a variety of chips, especially auto chips.

In January, the company revised its five-year revenue forecast to growth of 10 to 15 percent from a previous estimate of 5 to 10 percent, which it attributed primarily to stronger-than-expected demand for applications using high-performance computing and 5G smartphones.

TSMC in January said that it plans an annual capital expenditure of US$25 billion to US$28 billion (US$884.14 million to US$990.24 million), mostly to develop and manufacture advanced 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips.

The recruitment plan would bring the chipmaker’s overall headcount to more than 60,000 employees, up from 51,297 at the end of 2019.

TSMC hosted a recruitment event at National Taiwan University yesterday, the first in a series of hiring activities to take place at local universities this month and next.

The company expects about 3,000 students to sign up for job interviews, and said that next month it would begin accepting applications to a new internship program.