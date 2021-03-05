South Korea’s central bank yesterday said that the country’s economy shrank for the first time in 22 years last year as COVID-19 restrictions destroyed service industry jobs and depressed consumer spending.
Preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea showed that the nation’s GDP last year contracted 1 percent from 2019.
It was the first annual contraction since 1998, when South Korea was in the midst of a crippling financial crisis.
Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP
The economy would have been even worse if not for the country’s technology exports, which saw increased demand driven by personal computers and servers as the pandemic forced millions around the world to work at home.
The central bank expects South Korea’s economy to manage a modest recovery this year driven by exports.
However, it would take longer for the job market to recover from the damage to services industries, such as restaurants and transportation, it said.
The bank since March last year has maintained its policy rate at an all-time low of 0.5 percent to help pump money into the economy.
Experts say that traditional financial tools aimed at lowering borrowing costs have had only limited effect during the pandemic, which has damaged supply and demand.
Separately, inflation picked up last month as holiday demand drove up food prices, while global oil prices remained elevated, Statistics Korea data showed.
Inflation reached 1.1 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from 0.6 percent in January.
Economists had expected a reading of 1 percent.
Demand for fresh food tends to surge over the Lunar New Year holiday, while harsh winter weather has strained agricultural output.
Rising oil prices likely added supply-side pressure, even as local COVID-19 outbreaks and social distancing restrictions put a lid on overall price gains.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
