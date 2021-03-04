Amitatech Technologies Inc. with ITRI support will bring the experience of using solid-state batteries earlier

Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology.

All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state electrolyte materials and all-solid-state batteries has many bottlenecks to be broken in the current manufacturing process, which reduces the production cost of batteries and increases the yield rate.

Through the joint development of NAEPE (Networked-Amide Epoxy Polymer Electrolyte for Solid state batteries, Industrial Technology Research Institute of Taiwan (ITRI) and Amita Technologies Inc. (Amita) have won the 2020 R&D 100 Technology Award.

Amita Technologies Inc. is one of the winners of 2020 R&D 100 Awards for the development of NAEPE providing advantage of high battery safety, low cost and exceptional cyclability.

With the introduction of NAEPE electrolyte, the design of the battery cell structure of Amita’s future lithium batteries is based on higher safety, higher conductivity, and higher stable and reliability. The inside battery resistance and the risk of battery failure to be flammable will be greatly reduced.

In addition, NAEPE provides unique advantages to support for lower cost, longer cycle life and achievable development in fast charge batteries.

NAEPE’s self-protection also allows the battery to maintain the original characteristics of rapid charge and discharge, and has significant improvements in resistance to overcharge voltage and even working in high temperature environment. The designed batteries can be quickly charged to 80% capacity in 15 minutes.

Most important, unlike other solid state electrolytes developed by the famous R&D battery players, NAEPE at the first phase as a quasi-solid state electrolyte can be easily introduced into the existing battery production process by fast implementation of adding up a few equipment in Amita’s 1GWh battery plant in Thailand likely next year. (Advertorial)