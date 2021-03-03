More than 200 billionaires were created in China last year as booming stock markets and a flood of new listings offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global tally released yesterday showed.
The size of China’s exclusive billionaire’s club has almost doubled in the past five years as the world’s No. 2 economy continued to outpace most others, while it was one of the few to expand last year.
The Hurun Global Rich List showed 259 people breaking into the billion-dollar bracket — more than the rest of the world combined — taking China’s total to 1,058, the first country to break the 1,000 mark.
In comparison, second-best performer, the US, had 70 new billionaires, taking its total to 696.
Leading the Chinese pack was Zhong Shanshan (鍾睒睒) of bottled water giant Nongfu Spring Co (農夫山泉), who entered the list for the first time with an US$85 billion fortune, putting him No. 1 in Asia and into Hurun’s global top 10.
Zhong, a former construction worker, made his cash following a US$1.1 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong last year.
Three individuals globally added more than US$50 billion in a single year, the survey found: Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk, Amazon.com Inc’s Jeff Bezos and Colin Huang (黃崢) of e-commerce firm Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多).
Overall, China leads the world’s wealth creation, adding 490 new billionaires in the past five years compared with the 160 added in the US, Hurun’s report said.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way