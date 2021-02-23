METALS
Copper, nickel climb
Base metals yesterday stormed higher, with copper rallying above US$9,000 per tonne on bets that increased demand, driven by the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, would spur a historic deficit, putting the economic bellwether on course for a record run of monthly gains. Nickel topped US$20,000 per tonne. Copper climbed as much as 4 percent and is heading for an unprecedented 11th monthly rise this month. Metals are on a tear on expectations that post-crisis demand would outstrip near-term supply. That might reinforce speculation about a new commodity supercycle and stoke concern about rising price pressures, as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.
FINANCE
EU firms need UK offices
About 1,000 EU finance firms are expected to open their first offices in the UK after losing their passporting rights because of Brexit. About two-thirds of the 1,500 money managers, payment firms and insurers that have applied for regulatory permission to continue operating in the UK previously had no physical operations in the nation, according to British Financial Conduct Authority records obtained by Bovill, a financial consultancy. Irish, French and German companies together accounted for 584 of the 1,500 applications for authorization to do business in the UK. Cyprus, which is a popular venue for trading platforms, was the next most common, with 151.
BANKING
M&T, People’s plan merger
M&T Bank Corp is nearing an agreement to merge with People’s United Financial Inc, with the two firms discussing an all-stock deal that could be finalized as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The banks would have more than US$200 billion in assets combined, it said. People’s United has a market value of about US$6.6 billion, while M&T’s is more than US$19 billion. The combined firm is likely to be led by M&T chief executive Rene Jones and maintain a significant corporate presence in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the newspaper said.
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel to buy Apex
Kuehne+Nagel International AG has agreed to acquire Apex International Corp in a deal that values the freight forwarder at about US$1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. The Swiss logistics firm yesterday announced the transaction without providing any financial terms. Kuehne+Nagel is going to buy a majority stake in Apex Logistics from North Asia-focused private equity firm MBK Partners, which invested in the company in 2015. The management of Apex Logistics would retain a minority stake after the transaction, it said in a statement. The deal is still subject to conditions, including merger clearance by competition authorities, it said.
HONG KONG
Home sales resilient
The property market is showing signs of strength, with weekend home sales reaching an eight-year high. The 10 biggest housing estates tracked by Centaline Property Agency Ltd (中原地產) recorded 37 transactions in the past weekend, a number unseen since 2013, it said. A stabilizing COVID-19 pandemic, relaxed social distancing measures and imminent vaccinations have boosted buyers’ confidence in the housing market, Louis Chan (陳榮威), CEO of Centaline’s residential division, said in an e-mailed statement. Despite experiencing the double whammy of protests and a pandemic, the residential market has remained resilient.
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
‘IN GOOD FAITH’: The lenders that received the money were justified to think that Revlon was repaying its loan early, a US district judge said Citigroup Inc is on the hook for almost US$900 million in mistaken payments it sent out, according to a US ruling on Monday that called the debacle “one of the biggest blunders in banking history.” The case centers on payments totaling about US$500 million Citigroup in August last year sent to 10 financial companies that were parties to a term loan to cosmetic company Revlon Inc. Citi, the loan’s administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the US$900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments. Citi quickly realized the error, but was rebuffed the following day by the