‘Semiconductor academy’ proposed to train talent

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Representatives from Taiwan’s top chipmakers yesterday met with government officials to discuss establishing a “semiconductor academy” that would supply the local industry with talent, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

The semiconductor industry would have a “big say” in how the academy is to be structured, as the private sector is paying for half of it, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said.

“It will be conducted in an experimental sandbox, where existing rules can be relaxed as talent is trained for the industry,” Wang said.

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp chairman Frank Huang, second left, and other semiconductor industry representatives are pictured at the entrance of the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taipei yesterday after a meeting with Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin and Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung. Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times

The meeting, which was led by Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), included representatives from “every leading Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer,” as well as Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), she said.

The Cabinet last year approved a draft bill regarding collaboration between the industry and academia, as well as talent development for the nation’s strategic industries.

The bill, which is under review by the Legislative Yuan, aims to alleviate a shortage of talented workers in the local semiconductor industry, as well as other key areas, the ministry said.

It calls for leading universities — National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Tsing Hua University and National Chiao Tung University — to join the industry in launching the semiconductor academy.

Over 12 years, the government would inject up to NT$9.6 billion (US$338.86 million) into the program, while the industry would contribute at least that much, the ministry said, adding that the program is expected to train 400 new semiconductor workers.