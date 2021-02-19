Representatives from Taiwan’s top chipmakers yesterday met with government officials to discuss establishing a “semiconductor academy” that would supply the local industry with talent, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
The semiconductor industry would have a “big say” in how the academy is to be structured, as the private sector is paying for half of it, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said.
“It will be conducted in an experimental sandbox, where existing rules can be relaxed as talent is trained for the industry,” Wang said.
Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times
The meeting, which was led by Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), included representatives from “every leading Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer,” as well as Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), she said.
The Cabinet last year approved a draft bill regarding collaboration between the industry and academia, as well as talent development for the nation’s strategic industries.
The bill, which is under review by the Legislative Yuan, aims to alleviate a shortage of talented workers in the local semiconductor industry, as well as other key areas, the ministry said.
It calls for leading universities — National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Tsing Hua University and National Chiao Tung University — to join the industry in launching the semiconductor academy.
Over 12 years, the government would inject up to NT$9.6 billion (US$338.86 million) into the program, while the industry would contribute at least that much, the ministry said, adding that the program is expected to train 400 new semiconductor workers.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
GlobalWafers Co Ltd (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said it has started the additional acceptance period for its all-cash tender for Siltronic AG after achieving the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent. The Hsinchu-based wafer maker said it had reached 56.92 percent in the voluntary public tender offer during the main offer period from Dec. 21 last year to Thursday last week. That helped boost GlobalWafers and its wholly-owned subsidiary GlobalWafers GmbH’s combined Sitronic shareholding to 13.6 percent, from 6.06 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday. The tender offer is conducted
Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday continued to urge the Taichung City Government to approve new liquefied natural gas (LNG) generators to further the utility’s emissions-cutting plan of phasing out its coal-fired generators. Taipower’s remarks came as the city government demanded that Taipower decommission four coal-fired plants before constructing the LNG generators, a timetable that the utility has rejected. Taipower’s plan to build an LNG terminal and two generators in Taichung has been rejected seven times by the city government, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times), reported yesterday, citing an unnamed Taipower executive. Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) confirmed