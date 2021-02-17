MINING
Glencore losses deepen
Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore PLC yesterday said that it plunged deeper into the red last year, hit by the “extraordinary” challenge of COVID-19 and massive write-offs, especially on a mine closure in Zambia. The company said that it had a net loss of US$1.9 billion last year after writing off assets worth US$5.9 billion, compared with a net loss of US$404 million in 2019 following write-downs costing US$2.4 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the global economy amounted to an “extraordinary” challenge for the company, which mines and trades basic raw materials globally. The trading arm of the company saw operating profit soar 41 percent to US$3.3 billion, reflecting the huge volatility of metal and oil prices. However, the mining arm reported a fall in operating profit of 13 percent to US$7.8 billion, it said.
INTERNET
Traveloka plans US IPO
Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s biggest online travel start-up, is planning to list in the US this year to raise funds using a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), CEO Ferry Unardi said. “SPAC is very efficient,” Unardi said in an interview yesterday. “If we can do it faster, we can then focus on execution and growing the company,” Unardi added. Traveloka might consider listing in Indonesia at a later stage, he added. Traveloka adds to a list of Indonesian start-ups seeking similar initial public offerings (IPOs) in the US via the SPAC method, which allows them to use funds raised from the IPOs to buy a private company that then takes over the listing. Investors — including Expedia Group Inc; Rocket Internet SE; GIC Pte, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund; and JD.com — have helped boost Traveloka’s valuation over the years. It was valued at US$3 billion in 2017, CB Insights said.
CRYPTOCURRENCY
Bitcoin nears US$50,000
Bitcoin reached another record, coming ever closer to US$50,000, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency extends its breathtaking rally. The token yesterday climbed as much as 3.6 percent to US$49,913 in Asian trading, a composite of prices showed. Bitcoin’s volatile, fivefold advance over the past year towers above the returns from more traditional investments like stocks, gold and commodities. “Bitcoin volatility is likely to continue rising in the near term and remain elevated until it settles in around its next plateau,” Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone said, adding that US$100,000 might be a long-term target.
UNITED KINGDOM
Tax hike likely needed: IFS
The government could need tax increases of about ￡60 billion (US$83.6 billion) if Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak wants to balance the books, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said. The warning sets the tone for the Treasury’s budget on March 3, when Sunak is due to outline how he intends to address the ruinous legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven government borrowing to its highest in peacetime and forced him to deliver 13 emergency statements since he took office a year ago. The analysis, based on forecasts by Citigroup, indicates that the scarring left by the deepest slump in three centuries might be worse than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted in November last year. However, the IFS said that now is not the time to be trying to fix the public finances, urging Sunak to bolster the recovery first.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
FREE PRESS: Microsoft president Brad Smith said Internet firms should step up to revive independent journalism that ‘goes to the heart of our democratic freedoms’ Microsoft Corp on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia’s lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a move opposed by Facebook Inc and Google. Microsoft last week offered to fill the void if rival Google follows through on a threat to turn off its search engine in Australia over the plan. Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement that the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism. “This has made for an unusual split within the tech sector, and we’ve heard from
Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess. “Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said. Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms. The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding