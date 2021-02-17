Amazon to manufacture Fire TV Sticks in India

FIRST PRODUCTION PUSH: Amazon has roots in India, but the company’s expansion there has hit hurdles and it is currently locked in a legal battle over a sale in Mumbai

Bloomberg





Amazon.com Inc is to begin making devices in India for the first time, joining a flock of technology companies setting up manufacturing operations in the country.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant would start making the devices via a subsidiary of its manufacturing partner, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) — known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan — with production starting later this year in its facilities outside Chennai, the company said in a blog post yesterday.

“The device manufacturing program will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, catering to the demands of customers in India,” the company said. “Amazon will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces.”

The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India, on April 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The online retailer is joining electronics giants such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co in making devices such as smartphones and tablets in the nation.

Yesterday, Amazon India vice president and country manager Amit Agarwal briefed Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on the details of the company’s manufacturing plans, as it reiterated its commitment to the government’s “Make in India” push.

Amazon has deep roots in India, with founder Jeff Bezos pledging to build one of his biggest e-commerce operations outside of the US in the country, but the company’s expansion into a retail market worth an estimated US$1 trillion has hit hurdles and it is currently locked in a legal battle over the sale of Mumbai-based Future Group’s assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.

With its latest manufacturing program, Amazon is signaling that it is digging its heels in.

The company had earlier pledged to invest US$1 billion to digitize 10 million small and medium businesses, to help Indian companies export US$10 billion of goods and to create an additional 1 million jobs by 2025.

