United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it will buy up to 200 small electric air taxis to help customers in urban areas get to the airport.
The airline said it will help electric-aircraft start-up Archer develop an aircraft capable of helicopter-style, vertical takeoffs and landings. Archer hopes to deliver its first aircraft in 2024, if it wins certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
United said once the aircraft are flying, it and partner Mesa Airlines will acquire up to 200 that would be operated by another company.
Photo: AP
According to an Archer presentation to investors, the orders are worth US$1 billion with an option for US$500 million more.
Privately held Archer, which is based in Palo Alto, California, announced separately that it has agreed to merge with Atlas Crest Investment Corp and form a new publicly traded company. Archer and Atlas put a US$3.8 billion value on the deal, which sent Atlas shares up 22 percent.
Archer’s aircraft are designed to fly under battery power for up to 60 miles (97km) at up to 240kph.
The company plans to launch service in congested areas close to airports. United estimated the air taxis could shuttle people from Hollywood to Los Angeles International Airport at about half the carbon emissions per passenger.
Cowen analyst Helane Becker said United could use Archer’s aircraft to operate between New York City and United’s hub operation at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey, or from downtown Chicago to O’Hare Airport, allowing airline customers to avoid traffic.
Chicago-based United portrayed the move as part of a broader plan to invest in technology behind cleaner modes of air travel. CEO Scott Kirby said Archer’s design “has the clear potential to change how people commute within major metropolitan cities all over the world.”
Aviation is a small contributor to greenhouse gases that cause climate change, but its share of the problem is growing rapidly. Many airlines including United have made investments in biofuel, but limited supplies are likely to hinder wider use of such alternatives to jet fuel for many years.
In December, United pledged to offset all its carbon emissions by 2050 in part by investing in technology to remove carbon from the air and bury it.
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non
TIGHT MARKET: The offer for the UK chip designer is likely to draw scrutiny from UK regulators as nations grow more protective of strategic industries like semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the UK chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc, marking another UK-based semiconductor company being sold to Asian investors. Renesas is making an all-cash offer of 67.50 euros per share, it said in a statement yesterday. The Japanese company would pay about 4.9 billion euros (US$5.9 billion) to take over its target, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Dialog has agreed to the terms of the transaction, it said in a statement yesterday. The offer price is a 20 percent premium to Dialog’s Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the
‘CRYPTO CRAZE’: Proponents of bitcoin cite backing from the likes of Elon Musk as evidence of a rally, but an Oanda analyst said the surge was driven by speculation Bitcoin yesterday hit a fresh record above US$47,000 after Tesla Inc’s announcement of a US$1.5 billion investment in the largest cryptocurrency. The token rose as much as 6.3 percent to almost US$47,493 in Asian trading before paring some of the gains. It was at about US$46,455 as of 12:22pm in Hong Kong. Tesla’s disclosure on Monday sent the price soaring. The company also said it would begin accepting the digital token as a form of payment for its electric vehicles. The developments amounted to the biggest endorsement of the controversial cryptocurrency by a mainstream firm. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and
OVERLOADED: Chipmakers should continue to benefit from tight capacity and robust demand for chips for 5G handsets, laptops, gaming consoles and cars Thanks to a persistent chip shortage United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month. Revenue rose 10.21 percent to NT$15.53 billion (US$547.02 million), compared with NT$14.09 billion in January last year. On a monthly basis, revenue edged up 1.57 percent from NT$15.29 billion. UMC told investors on Jan. 27 that chip demand had significantly outpaced what it could supply, and that its utilization rate would be close to 100 percent this quarter from 99 percent last quarter. The company plans to spend US$1.5 billion in capital expenditure this year, which would increase capacity