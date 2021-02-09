Fulgent optimistic as footwear orders still going strong

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際), which supplies sports shoes and functional outdoor shoes to global brands, yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$1.375 billion (US$48.4 million) for last month, up 29.28 percent from NT$1.064 billion a year earlier and its highest-ever for January.

Fulgent in a statement attributed the increase to robust orders for spring and summer shoes, which the company started shipping in October last year.

SHIPPING DISRUPTIONS

The logo of Fulgent Sun International Holding Co is pictured at the company’s headquarters in the Yunlin Technology Industrial Park on Sept. 26, 2012. Photo: Liao Shu-ling, Taipei Times

While last month’s revenue was less than the record-high sales of NT$1.47 billion it made in December, and a global shortage of cargo containers has disrupted its shipping, the company said it remains optimistic about its order outlook through April and May.

“Under the customized [order-based] production mode, brand customers have continued to book orders to meet the needs of their distributors in various regions,” Fulgent said in the statement.

Fulgent is headquartered in Yunlin County’s Douliou City (斗六) and has six production bases overseas: three in China, two in Vietnam and one in Cambodia.

The company on Jan. 20 reported net profit of NT$186.88 million for the fourth quarter of last year, down 49.7 percent from NT$371.42 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were NT$1.01, down from NT$2.14 a year ago.

Net profit for the full year was NT$897.58 million, down 29.8 percent from NT$1.28 billion in 2019. Earnings per share were NT$5.06 per share, compared with NT$7.81 a year earlier.

Aggregate revenue decreased 11.7 percent annually to NT$11.35 billion from NT$12.84 billion, data showed.

UPGRADING

As the COVID-19 pandemic has raised consumer health awareness and drawn attention to outdoor recreation, Fulgent said it has steadily increased production capacity, accelerated manufacturing automation and sped up new product development to meet rising customer demand.