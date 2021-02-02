RETAIL
Asos scoops Arcadia brands
Asos PLC has bought the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from the administrators of Philip Green’s collapsed Arcadia Group for ￡265 million (US$364 million), the British online fashion retailer said yesterday. The deal for Arcadia’s prized brands, which are to be fully funded from cash reserves, does not include its stores, putting thousands of jobs at risk. The Arcadia empire in November last year fell into administration owing creditors hundreds of millions of pounds and threatening more than 13,000 jobs. Its collapse was the biggest corporate failure of the COVID-19 pandemic so far. Asos said incremental core earnings from the deal in its 2020-2021 year would be offset by initial ramp-up costs.
MACAU
Gambling revenue falls
Gambling revenue in the territory last month dropped 63.7 percent from a year earlier as the world’s biggest casino hub struggled to boost visitors from its key market of mainland China because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the border. The figure was 8 billion patacas (US$1 billion) for last month, according to figures released by the government yesterday. Gaming revenues have slumped for the past year because of coronavirus travel restrictions.
ENERGY
Exxon, Chevron held talks
The chief executives of ExxonMobil Corp and Chevron Corp early last year held preliminary talks to explore combining the two largest US oil producers in what would have been the biggest merger of all time, people familiar with the matter said. The discussions, which are no longer active, are indicative of the pressure the energy sector’s most dominant companies faced as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and crude prices plunged. The talks between Exxon chief executive Darren Woods and Chevron chief executive officer Mike Wirth were serious enough for legal documents involving certain aspects of the merger discussions to be drafted, one of the sources said.
ENERGY
GCL-Poly unit defaults
A unit of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd (保利協鑫能源) defaulted on a US$500 million bond after ending an exchange offer with existing bondholders. GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd (協鑫新能源控股) announced the default in an exchange filing yesterday. The firm, which operates solar power plants, said the default on the three-year, 7.1 percent note due Saturday would trigger a cross default after the offer was terminated. The cross default would have “a material negative impact” on the company’s business and financial position, GCL New Energy said in a statement.
UNITED KINGDOM
At-risk companies double
The number of listed companies at risk of insolvency has doubled as restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 continue to ravage the economy. A record 35 percent of companies issued profit warnings last year, according to a report by the consulting firm EY. There was also a surge in the number of companies issuing three or more profit warnings in a 12-month period, a warning sign for insolvency. Sixty-two companies issued at least their third profit warning, double the total in 2019, according to the report. A total of 583 profit warnings were announced by listed companies last year, the highest number in 21 years of EY research and 15 percent higher than the previous record set in 2001.
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past