The local finance sector reported combined pretax profit of NT$675.7 billion (US$23.77 billion) last year, up 6.5 percent from a year earlier, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday, attributing the record-high to life insurers’ investment gains and securities firms’ fee incomes.
Life insurers reported combined pretax profit of NT$206.1 billion, up 33.2 percent year-on-year, on the back of investment gains of NT$83 billion in global stocks markets, commission data showed.
Meanwhile, life insurers recorded NT$296.8 billion in foreign-exchange losses and hedging expenses last year, up 1.92 percent from a year earlier, due to the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation against the US dollar, the commission said.
The NT dollar rose 5.3 percent against the greenback last year.
About two-thirds of life insurers’ investment portfolios, totaling more than NT$18 trillion, are overseas investments or denominated in US dollars, it said.
The life insurance industry posted combined losses of NT$581 billion in the valuation of their US dollar-denominated assets as of the end of last month, which was partly offset by gains of NT$436 billion in the valuation of their hedging tools denominated in NT dollar or other Asian currencies, the commission said.
Hedging expenses totaled NT$160 billion last year, it said.
Property insurers’ combined pretax profit grew 6.3 percent annually to NT$17 billion, the data showed.
Last year, securities companies reported combined pretax profit grew 51 percent year-on-year to NT$65.8 billion, futures companies’ pretax profit expanded 17 percent to NT$5 billion and securities investment trust firms’ pretax profit increased 20 percent to NT$10.9 billion, all hitting the highest in nine years, the commission said.
However, banks’ profits fell last year, as their combined pretax profit decreased 13 percent to NT$312.7 billion due to declining interest income, foreign exchange losses and lower investment gains, it said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty