As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives.
Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy.
“Their production lines are already full or even overloaded right now, but [they understand that the] auto chip shortage is threatening the whole global auto supply chain,” Wang said. “Jobs are on the line.”
Photo: Huang Pei-chun, Taipei Times
Taiwanese chipmakers will try and optimize their production lines to go from “100 to 102 or 103 percent capacity,” and allocate the extra capacity for automakers, she said.
Chipmakers have also committed to giving auto chips the highest support rate, and to talk to their other customers to see if they are willing to accept a reduction or delay in orders, freeing up capacity for auto chips, she said.
Taiwanese chipmakers are part of the auto industry’s supply chain, manufacturing chips on a contract basis for auto chip designers, which sell them to auto components and vehicle manufacturers, Wang said.
Amid the COVID-19-induced global slowdown, customers slashed orders for auto chips, while demand for chips for information and communications technology and 5G applications soared, she said.
By the time auto demand came roaring back, Taiwanese foundries were already working at full capacity, she added.
“Chipmakers warned customers at the time that if they continued to cut auto chip orders, it would be hard to meet those orders when they return,” she said.
Wang confirmed that European, US and Japanese representatives went through diplomatic channels to ask for the ministry’s help on behalf of their automakers.
“Today was a good start, but this is going to be a longer-term problem,” Wang said, “It is all we can do right now to squeeze out some extra capacity as demand exceeds supply.”
“Our chipmakers are taking the impact [of the auto chip shortage] into account, but they have a duty to fulfill their existing contracts,” she said.
Nikkei Asia on Tuesday reported that Taiwanese chipmakers are mulling “another round of price increases, mainly in auto chips.”
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty
AWARENESS NEEDED: The central bank urged lenders to know their customers before undertaking business for them and to seek funding in conventional ways The central bank yesterday said that it would take action against four foreign lenders for their involvement in helping companies trade in the deliverable forward market in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. Some grain merchants newly based in Taiwan have since July 2019 been practicing questionable currency-trading activity, with the help of branches and subsidiaries of six foreign banks, the monetary policymaker told an unscheduled news conference. Affiliated firms as of July last year completed currency-related deals they referred to as trading that totaled US$11 billion, which was not in sync with their real business needs, the central bank said after wrapping up