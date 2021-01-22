The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has set up a working group to meet with US representatives at a meeting of the US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership dialogue early next month, the ministry said yesterday.
Details of the meeting are yet to be discussed with representatives of the new administration in Washington, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said.
In an interview with a local newspaper on Wednesday, Wang said that maintaining a strong relationship with Taiwan has bipartisan support in the US, and that exchanges are unlikely to change under US President Joe Biden.
Taiwan and the US in the inaugural meeting of the dialogue on Nov. 20 last year signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation.
The memorandum is expected to lay the foundation for the dialogue’s high-level meetings, which are to be held alternately in Washington and Taipei.
Through the dialogue, the two nations agreed to set up working groups to cover issues including global health security, science and technology, supply chains, 5G and telecommunications security, women’s economic empowerment, infrastructure cooperation, and investment screening.
The working groups are expected to meet on an ad hoc basis to discuss economic cooperation, the ministry said.
On Monday, Wang said that Biden’s approach would likely differ sharply from his predecessor on major foreign policy issues.
The ministry would also seek to deepen cooperation with US allies, Wang said, adding that under the present circumstances, Taiwan and the US are likely to work to establish deeper ties.
