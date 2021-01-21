Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) on Tuesday said that more than 400 firms have joined its platform for electric vehicles (EVs) that is open to outside developers.
The company’s promotion of the platform, dubbed the MIH Open Platform, has attracted more than 400 participants to collaborate on resolving potential bottlenecks in the development of the emerging technology, Hon Hai chief technology officer William Wei (魏國章) told an economic forum in Taipei.
Hon Hai in February last year announced a joint venture with automaker Yulon Group (裕隆集團) to manufacture EVs in two years’ time.
Photo: CNA
Under the venture, Yulon subsidiary Hua-chuang Automobile Information Technical Center (華創車電) is focusing on vehicle design and use of the MIH Open Platform, which would provide hardware and software to other EV developers.
Hon Hai reported that it is investing NT$7.94 billion (US$279.43 million) for a 51 percent stake in the venture, while Yulon is investing NT$7.63 billion for a 49 percent stake, with its funds being spent on the open platform.
The venture integrates Hon Hai’s device design and manufacturing expertise to accelerate EV development, the company said.
Supervising the development of the open platform, Wei said that he envisions building the “Android of the EV industry,” adding that it would ensure timely applications and security.
The platform would first work on the “EV kit,” or drive-by-wire technology for EV and component developers, Wei said, adding that platform participants would discuss establishing standards for EV specifications.
The company is also working on a solid-state battery for EVs, which is to be released in 2024, Wei said.
Hon Hai in January last year said that it was planning a 50-50 venture with Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to manufacture EVs and expand into the Internet-of-Vehicles market.
Hon Hai said that it aims to have a 10 percent share of the global EV market by 2025 to 2027.
As it plans to produce EVs, Apple Inc is looking to Hon Hai to provide components, including the chassis, given its efforts in EV development, industrial sources said on Tuesday.
Hon Hai’s flat-panel subsidiary, Innulux Corp (群創), has started to supply screens to Tesla Inc, the sources said.
Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has previously said that the group supplies more than 100 components for Tesla’s EVs.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of