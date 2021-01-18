Acer Inc (宏碁) remained the world’s fifth-largest PC brand last year, with shipments increasing 23 percent from a year earlier, International Data Corp (IDC) data showed.
The global PC market received a significant boost from the booming stay-at-home economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Acer was among the biggest beneficiaries of online learning and remote working, IDC said in a report on Monday last week.
Acer shipped 20.99 million PCs, up 22.9 percent from 2019, and took a 6.9 percent share of the global market, the report said.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
Worldwide, PC shipments last year totaled 302.61 million units, up 13.1 percent annually, it said.
“Demand is pushing the PC market forward and all signs indicate this surge still has a way to go,” Ryan Reith, vice president of IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers program, said in a statement. “The obvious drivers for last year’s growth centered around work from home and remote learning needs, but the strength of the consumer market should not be overlooked.”
“We continue to see gaming PCs and monitor sales at all-time highs and Chrome-based devices are expanding beyond education into the consumer market. In retrospect, the pandemic not only fueled PC market demand but also created opportunities that resulted in a market expansion,” Reith said.
Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) took the top spot last year with a 24 percent market share after shipping 72.67 million PCs, up 12 percent from a year earlier, IDC said.
HP Inc came in second with a 22.4 percent market share, after its shipments rose 7.5 percent to 67.65 million PCs, while Dell Inc saw its shipments rise 8.1 percent to 50.30 million units, giving it a 16.6 percent share.
No. 4, Apple Inc, finished last year with a 7.6 percent share on shipments of 23.10 million PCs. Among the top five, the company posted the fastest growth in shipments for the year at 29.1 percent, IDC said.
In the fourth quarter alone, global PC shipments rose 26.1 percent year-on-year to 91.60 million units, the report said.
Lenovo led the industry with a 25.2 percent share during the quarter, followed by HP’s 20.9 percent, Dell’s 17.2 percent, Apple’s 8 percent and Acer’s 7.2 percent.
Apple and Acer saw their shipments in the fourth quarter rise 49.2 percent and 48.3 percent year-on-year respectively, the report said.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with
EQUITIES Caution drives TAIEX lower The TAIEX closed lower yesterday as investors locked in their earlier gains because of caution over the outlook for US markets after authorities warned of security threats at US president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday next week. However, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) continued to rise due to optimism that the contract chipmaker would deliver positive leads in an investor conference tomorrow, helping the broader market limit losses, dealers said. In addition, reports that a mass evacuation of patients from a northern Taiwan hospital late on Monday — implying possible COVID-19 infections within the