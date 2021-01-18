Acer still the fifth-largest PC brand, shipments up 23%

Staff writer, with CNA





Acer Inc (宏碁) remained the world’s fifth-largest PC brand last year, with shipments increasing 23 percent from a year earlier, International Data Corp (IDC) data showed.

The global PC market received a significant boost from the booming stay-at-home economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Acer was among the biggest beneficiaries of online learning and remote working, IDC said in a report on Monday last week.

Acer shipped 20.99 million PCs, up 22.9 percent from 2019, and took a 6.9 percent share of the global market, the report said.

The logo of Acer Inc is pictured in Taipei on March 17, 2014. Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE

Worldwide, PC shipments last year totaled 302.61 million units, up 13.1 percent annually, it said.

“Demand is pushing the PC market forward and all signs indicate this surge still has a way to go,” Ryan Reith, vice president of IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers program, said in a statement. “The obvious drivers for last year’s growth centered around work from home and remote learning needs, but the strength of the consumer market should not be overlooked.”

“We continue to see gaming PCs and monitor sales at all-time highs and Chrome-based devices are expanding beyond education into the consumer market. In retrospect, the pandemic not only fueled PC market demand but also created opportunities that resulted in a market expansion,” Reith said.

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) took the top spot last year with a 24 percent market share after shipping 72.67 million PCs, up 12 percent from a year earlier, IDC said.

HP Inc came in second with a 22.4 percent market share, after its shipments rose 7.5 percent to 67.65 million PCs, while Dell Inc saw its shipments rise 8.1 percent to 50.30 million units, giving it a 16.6 percent share.

No. 4, Apple Inc, finished last year with a 7.6 percent share on shipments of 23.10 million PCs. Among the top five, the company posted the fastest growth in shipments for the year at 29.1 percent, IDC said.

In the fourth quarter alone, global PC shipments rose 26.1 percent year-on-year to 91.60 million units, the report said.

Lenovo led the industry with a 25.2 percent share during the quarter, followed by HP’s 20.9 percent, Dell’s 17.2 percent, Apple’s 8 percent and Acer’s 7.2 percent.

Apple and Acer saw their shipments in the fourth quarter rise 49.2 percent and 48.3 percent year-on-year respectively, the report said.