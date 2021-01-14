Momo trials 5-hour grocery delivery

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Taiwanese online merchandisers are experimenting with faster deliveries for groceries. On Tuesday, Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) announced that it is to begin test runs of its “5-hour supermarket” service for Taipei and New Taipei City.

The TV and online retailer said the new service would be operational from 8am to 4pm, seven days a week.

It will initially be limited to select neighborhoods in the two cities, it said.

A model holds a smartphone showing Momo.com Inc’s “5-hour supermarket” service for Taipei and New Taipei City on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Momo.com Inc

More than 5,000 daily necessities — including food, toiletries and household essentials — will be available through the service, Momo.com said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic last year has accelerated consumer adaptation of online shopping,” Momo.com president Jeff Ku (谷元宏) said in a statement. “The Momo team uses big data analysis to select top items out of millions of products.”

The company said it is working with subsidiary Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流) to deliver the goods within the five-hour window.

Another leading e-commerce company, PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), is also “evaluating” the feasibility of offering a 30-minute delivery service, chief executive officer Kevin Tsai (蔡凱文) said.

“At PChome, we value stability over just being the fastest,” Tsai told a news conference on Tuesday.

“We are still figuring out the logistics of a possible 30-minute delivery service and what to sell,” he added.

The service is likely to be limited to certain locations and items, but there are no immediate plans for a rollout, he said.

The company also unveiled a new beef noodle product in cooperation with Chinese restaurant Tien Hsiang Lo (天香樓) of the Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團).

It is the first time that PChome has teamed up with a Michelin-starred restaurant to introduce premium products to customers.