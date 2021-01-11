Airbus SE posted stronger-than-expected deliveries of 566 jets last year, remaining the world’s largest planemaker as a year of COVID-19 pandemic-induced upheaval for air travel coincided with a grounding crisis at US rival Boeing Co.
Deliveries fell by 34 percent from a record posted a year earlier, when travel demand was riding high on the increasing mobility of consumers in fast-growing markets across Asia.
Now, the aerospace industry is wrestling with the reluctance of most airlines to take delivery of jets as they struggle to save cash and a drop in air traffic that Airbus says could take until 2023 or 2025 to regain the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
Photo: Reuters
Still, Airbus said it had delivered 566 aircraft last year, exceeding estimates earlier in the year when the COVID-19 crisis led to a lockdown of major travel markets.
“We can be cautiously optimistic for 2021 ... but challenges and uncertainties remain high,” Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury told reporters.
The planemaker declined to give delivery forecasts for this year ahead of full-year earnings due on Feb. 18.
Airbus sold a net total of 268 aircraft last year after adjusting for cancelations, down from 768 in 2019.
Hampered by the grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX, Boeing delivered 118 jets between January and November last year and had a negative total of 454 net orders before accounting adjustments, giving Airbus an unassailable lead.
Deliveries of the MAX, grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, resumed last month.
Airbus deliveries rose sharply in the second half of last year compared with the first months of the crisis as Airbus made a push for delivery agreements with many airlines, in some cases allowing for temporary storage, according to industry sources.
However, Airbus said virtually all new planes had entered service, even though many were not being flown as intensively as they would have been before COVID-19 upended growth plans.
Faury reaffirmed plans to raise output by 18 percent in the second half of the year, while noting volatility over forecasts, with rising infections offset by accelerating COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.
Cancelations included 10 A350 wide-body jets worth US$3.2 billion at list prices from AirAsia X Bhd.
Airbus said it had taken the decision to cancel the deal, but questions remain over 108 other orders from the troubled Malaysian budget carrier.
Airbus has told a Malaysian court that it stands to lose more than US$5 billion worth of orders as it challenges AirAsia X’s plans to restructure debt.
In total, Airbus lost orders for 26 wide-body jets, reflecting a slump in intercontinental travel that is expected to be the slowest segment to recover.
With the industry’s main showcase, the Paris Airshow, canceled this year, Airbus cautioned that it did not expect a return toward big-ticket jet orders while travel remained depressed.
“It will be a while before we are back on an even keel,” chief commercial officer Christian Scherer said.
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
HIGH LIQUIDITY: Two and three-bedroom apartments would continue to dominate the market due to their relative affordability, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said Taiwan’s housing prices might rise another 10 percent this year in locations with noticeable land supply and amid planned high-tech plants, as record-low interest rates would continue to motivate potential buyers, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday. The housing market is likely to consolidate this year following nationwide price hikes last year, supported by excessive liquidity and ultra-low interest rates, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan managing director Billy Yen (顏炳立) told a news conference in Taipei. The central bank’s selective credit controls, which cap loan-to-value ratios at 55 to 65 percent for purchases by corporate and multiple homeowners, as well as on
Continental Development Corp (大陸建設) yesterday started selling small apartments in the heart of San Francisco, California, as the Taipei-based company seeks to expand at home and abroad. The mixed-use complex, Serif (尚芮), on the intersection of Market Street and Turk Street is set to include 242 condominiums and an upscale hotel upon its completion in July, Continental Development chairman Christopher Chang (張良吉) told a news conference in Taipei. The project — in which Continental Development owns a 54 percent stake, with Taoyuan-based Formosan Rubber Group (厚生) and US developer L37 Partners owning 24 percent and 11 percent respectively — would cost US$400