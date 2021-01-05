MGM Resorts International has raised its bid for Entain PLC in a ￡8.1 billion (US$11.1 billion) deal that would be the largest in a recent wave of trans-Atlantic betting mergers.
Entain said the offer undervalues the company.
The proposed deal, which would give the Las Vegas casino operator broader access to fast growing online betting markets, offers Entain investors 0.6 of a share of MGM for every share they hold, London-based Entain said in a statement yesterday.
Photo: Bloomberg
MGM might also offer a “limited partial cash alternative” to shareholders, and would own about 42 percent of the combined company.
At ￡13.83 per share, the bid is a 22 percent premium to Entain’s closing share price on Thursday. The company’s shares jumped 27 percent at 8:06am in London.
The gaming industry is undergoing a wave of consolidation after the US legalized sports betting in 2018.
Las Vegas-based casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc is taking over the UK’s William Hill PLC, while Flutter Entertainment PLC, headquartered in Dublin, is buying a stake in FanDuel that would give it almost full control of the US bookmaker.
MGM, the largest casino operator on the Las Vegas Strip, formed a joint venture in 2018 with Entain, formerly known as GVC Holdings PLC, to capitalize on the growth of online betting in the US.
The partnership got off to a slow start as the venture had some disagreements over strategy.
A merger would consolidate control of the company’s online betting operations at a time when the industry is seeing dramatic growth. The US sports betting market alone is expected to quintuple in size to US$8.4 billion by 2024, the consulting firm Vixio Gambling Compliance said.
“We think that the market has not yet recognized the upside potential and momentum in Entain’s joint venture,” Jefferies LLC analyst James Wheatcroft said in a note to clients yesterday.
If the market valued the British company at the same level as its US peer, DraftKings Inc, Entain could expect a valuation of about ￡19.75 per share, he said.
Entain has asked MGM for more details on the strategic rationale on the combination and has asked shareholders to take no action.
Entain shares gained 28 percent last year, giving it a market value of ￡6.6 billion.
MGM shares fell 5.3 percent last year.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as