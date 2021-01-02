Tesla plans to add 13 local charging stations in 2021

Staff writer, with CNA





Tesla Taiwan is planning to add 13 supercharger stations in Taiwan this year, bringing the number of its charging stations nationwide to 38, the company said on Thursday.

The US electric automaker said that this year, it would build two supercharger stations in Taipei and New Taipei City; four supercharger stations to cover Taoyuan, and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties; two in Taichung; two to cover Tainan, and Yunlin and Chiayi counties; and three in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County.

The plan is to meet rising demand from Tesla owners, after they shared their supercharger activity with the company in September, Tesla Taiwan said.

The superchargers support peak charging rates of up to 250 kilowatts — equal to replenishing up to 1,600 kilometers of range per hour — and would enable Tesla vehicle owners to take longer trips across Taiwan.

Tesla is scheduled next week to release data on shipments worldwide in the fourth quarter of last year, but an estimate by Tesla Taiwan said that it sold about 1,630 vehicles in the local market.

Nearly 1,200 of those were the Tesla Model 3, the latest model to hit the local market.

More than 6,000 Model 3s have been sold in Taiwan since they were introduced in the fourth quarter of 2019, the firm said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications calculates a sale at the time that a vehicle is delivered and given a license plate, not when a sales deal is signed.

Starting on Oct. 15, Tesla drivers have been charged a floating fee of NT$7 to NT$12 per kilowatt-hour at the company’s supercharger stations, depending on the location and time.