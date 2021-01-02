The nation’s major property brokers saw property deals last month decline from one month earlier as tightened credit controls and other unfavorable policies drove some buyers to the sidelines.
Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋), the nation’s largest realtor by number of offices, reported a 3 percent fall in housing transactions after the central bank cut loan-to-value ratios to between 55 and 65 percent, from 80 percent, on purchases by corporate and owners of multiple homes, as well as on unsold houses and land financing.
The effects have been mild and might prove short-lived, as the credit controls introduced on Dec. 8 do not target buyers with real demand, such as first-time home buyers and people with relocation needs, Evertrust spokesman Jay Hsieh (謝志傑) said.
Buying interest weakened in the first half of last month, but mostly recovered in the second half after buyers gained a better understanding of the policies, Hsieh said.
Transactions in major cities nationwide softened by 4 to 7 percent, but Taipei bucked the trend and clocked a 3 percent increase from November, Hsieh said.
Compared with 2019, housing transactions soared 30 percent, helped by growth in the domestic economy, excessive liquidity and low interest rates, Hsieh said, adding that seasonality also lent support.
Sinyi Realty Co (信義房屋), the nation’s only listed broker, said that its trading volume last month cooled 10 percent, as the market needed time to assimilate unfavorable policies.
Apart from tightened lending terms, the Ministry of the Interior banned transfers of unlicensed presale housing projects and the Financial Supervisory Commission stepped up inspections of real-estate financing.
Deals in the Greater Taipei area stayed relatively buoyant, with apartments priced between NT$10 million and NT$20 million (US$350,779 and US$701,557) remaining popular, Sinyi research manager Teng Ching-der (曾敬德) said.
Conservative sentiment was most evident in Taoyuan and Hsinchu, where developers had introduced presale products using aggressive marketing tactics, Sinyi said.
The broker expects the market to digest the policy changes soon, as long as Taiwan’s economic recovery continues and borrowing costs remain accommodative, Tseng said.
H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) saw property transfers shrink 4.9 percent, while Chinatrust Real Estate Co (中信房屋) reported an 8.6 percent retreat.
H&B research director Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said that unfavorable policies dampened buying interest a bit, with southern Taiwan faring worse than northern Taiwan.
Chinatrust Real Estate shared similar comments, saying that potential buyers, especially in Taoyuan, became cautious following the credit control measures.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the