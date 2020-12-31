South Korean prosecutors yesterday requested a nine-year prison term for Samsung Group chairman Jay Y. Lee, seeking to put the heir apparent back in jail in a bribery case that rocked the nation and ignited a backlash against its most powerful conglomerates.
Special prosecutors proposed the sentence during a hearing at the Seoul High Court, which is to make its ruling in the next few months.
“There’s no denying that it has made a lot of positive impact on our society, but just because there’s been an economic contribution, there should be no hesitation in legal enforcement based on the rule of law,” a transcript of closing arguments from prosecutors said, referring to Samsung.
Photo: Bloomberg
The 52-year-old billionaire is fighting allegations of graft in a retrial of a case that started four years ago, and led to his imprisonment and the ouster of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
The outcome of the case could snarl succession at Samsung Electronics Co, just as Lee is expected to formally take the helm of the mobile and electronics giant after the death of his father in October.
The executive stands accused of making gifts to cement his control over the world’s largest smartphone maker and smooth his ascension.
Lee served a year in jail before his release in 2018 after an initial five-year prison term was halved and suspended by an appeals court.
However, in August, the Supreme Court voided that decision, thrusting the executive back before a judge.
Lee faced a tougher sentence this time — a minimum of five years — because the amount of alleged bribery acknowledged by the top court increased.
Yet experts viewed a decreasing chance of imprisonment as the trial drew to a close.
Judges at the high court asked Samsung and Lee to impose measures to prevent illegal activity, and improve credibility among the group.
Lee responded by setting up an independent compliance committee and issuing a personal apology in May over past wrongdoings related to the succession process.
He also pledged publicly not to hand down leadership of South Korea’s largest conglomerate to his children.
The compliance committee’s activities are to be factored into Lee’s eventual sentencing.
The bribery allegations stem from a merger in 2015 between two Samsung units that helped Lee gain control over the group.
Prosecutors argued that Samsung offered horses and financial contributions, via an intermediary, to a confidante of Park to try and win the government’s support for the deal.
Lee, who stepped down from an internal director post, remains Samsung Electronics’ vice chairman and de facto leader.
Although his father and company chairman, Lee Kun-hee, died in October, the Samsung scion has not been immediately crowned his successor.
Samsung Electronics is likely to hold off on naming him to that role at least until the trial is completed.
Separately, Jay Lee is embroiled in another trial related to the 2015 merger, with allegations ranging from contraventions of capital market laws to breach of duty.
Prosecutors in September indicted Jay Lee and hearings are set to resume on Jan. 14.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had