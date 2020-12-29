South Korea’s antitrust watchdog yesterday ordered Delivery Hero SE to sell its local unit before proceeding with its planned acquisition of the country’s largest food delivery platform.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission approved Delivery Hero’s takeover of Woowa Brothers Corp under the condition that it divests Delivery Hero Korea, which operates the nation’s second-largest food delivery app under the Yogiyo brand, the regulator said in a statement.
The decision is in line with an initial report made by a review team at the commission last month.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The commission held its final hearing last week to make yesterday’s order.
The merger of Yogiyo and Woowa’s “Baedal Minjok” brand, which together control a combined market share of 99.2 percent, could lead to higher fees for restaurants and also hurt customers, the commission said.
It could also prevent other competitors from entering the market because of its strong market power and information assets, it said.
The decision came after some South Korean lawmakers expressed concerns over the takeover as the COVID-19 pandemic put pressure on small restaurants and mom-and-pop stores.
Delivery Hero announced plans to take majority control of the Korean food-delivery app in December last year at a US$4 billion valuation, expanding the German company’s presence in the fast-growing Asian market.
The investment would also help Woowa go up against Softbank Group Corp-funded competitor Coupang, which has been investing aggressively in food delivery.
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
Contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) is stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures after an employee at one of its subsidiaries contracted the novel coronavirus in the first case of community transmission in Taiwan in 253 days. The woman was infected by case No. 765, an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot from New Zealand. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going back to stricter prevention measures like we had at the start of the year,” Quanta spokesman Elton Yang (楊俊烈) said yesterday. Yang said that the female employee, who is the 771st documented case in Taiwan, is not a direct Quanta
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had