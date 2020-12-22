Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production.
It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release.
The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said.
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau
These would include filters for microcontamination control, gas delivery systems, advanced chemistry, and other products and services, it said.
The company plans to recruit more than 200 employees with engineering backgrounds and manufacturing experience for the new facility.
It currently employs about 300 people in Taiwan.
Entegris also plans to expand its Taiwan Technology Center for Research and Development (R&D) in Hsinchu, the company said.
“Entegris’ presence in Taiwan spans 30 years, and this expansion of our manufacturing and R&D facilities represents an important next phase in the company’s ongoing commitment to the industry and the region,” Entegris Taiwan country president Alvin Hsieh (謝俊安) said in the release.
The company’s capacity expansion reflects growing demand for its products and services from leading global manufacturers of semiconductors in Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region, the release said.
“Taiwan is a well-established global leader in the semiconductor industry, and with this expanded presence we will be well-positioned to be even more responsive to our customers’ emerging needs as we work closely with them to accelerate their development cycles and product ramps,” Entegris president and chief executive officer Bertrand Loy said.
“In addition, our closer proximity will strengthen supply security to our customers in the region while supplementing our expansive manufacturing capacity throughout Asia in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and China,” he said.
Taiwan this year holds about 22 percent of global semiconductor wafer fab capacity, while Asia, including Taiwan, China, Japan and South Korea, supplies 75 percent of global semiconductors, IC Insights’ Global Wafer Capacity report said.
