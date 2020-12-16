With many businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) has stepped up its support of social enterprises (SE) with a disbursement of loans and grants totaling S$9 million (US$6.74 million) to provide much needed assistance for social enterprises, it said, adding that it is committed to promoting the development of social enterprises.
DBS also announced that 13 Asian social enterprises, including Taiwan-based Sense Innovation (森思眼動), Milk House (鮮乳坊) and Tsai Tung Agriculture (菜蟲農食), have been awarded grants and loans as part of the 2020 DBS Social Enterprise Grant Programme.
According to Karen Ngui (魏洪英), DBS Foundation board member and head of group strategic marketing at DBS Bank, “companies must not only think about delivering value to shareholders, but also consider the interests of the communities they serve.”
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
“At DBS, we believe SEs represent the future of business, and DBS is committed to supporting the growth of this sector,” Ngui said. “To navigate this pandemic together, DBS is disbursing S$9 million in grants and loans to help these companies protect the livelihoods of their partners to get through the challenges we are faced with today.”
“This is the largest disbursement in a single year since the DBS Foundation was established in 2014,” she said.
The DBS Foundation announced that it has awarded S$1.4 million in grants to 13 social enterprises throughout Asia in the 2020 cycle of its DBS Foundation Social Enterprise Grant Programme.
Of the 13, Sense Innovation, Milk House and Tsai Tung Agriculture stood out, making Taiwan the market with the highest number of awardees among DBS’ six key markets in Asia.
The grants and loans would enable the companies to expand their businesses and upscale their operations.
DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) said: “In supporting SEs, DBS is not only providing financial support, it is also leveraging its core competencies to provide social enterprise partner planning courses and individual consulting and guidance.”
“Taiwan’s SE environment is very robust and its positive energy is clear for all to see,” Lim said. “We are delighted that Taiwan is the biggest winner in this year’s DBS Social Enterprise Grant Programme, and will put all our energy into helping these three awardees get a foothold in the international market.”
This year, the DBS Foundation received applications from 820 companies throughout Asia, an increase of 30 percent from last year, and the highest number of applications since the program’s inception.
For more information about the DBS Foundation Social Enterprise Grant Programme, visit https://www.dbs.com/foundation/our-support/grant-programme.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over