Airswift Holdings Ltd, a global workforce solutions provider for the energy, process and infrastructure sectors, yesterday said that it has formed a joint venture in Taiwan, which has a burgeoning offshore wind industry.
The joint venture with Taiwan-based human resources and payroll software solution provider Take5People Ltd (五人易) would allow Airswift to deliver its full spectrum of services within the region with immediate effect, as the company expands its presence in Asia.
“We’re excited to see this partnership take shape that allows us to expand our recruitment and global mobility services into a new country,” Airswift Taiwan and China country manager Maxime Degaldi said in a release.
Photo: Cheng I-hwa, Bloomberg
By leveraging Take5People’s local expertise, Airswift would provide its clients with a fully compliant service, Degaldi said.
The venture came after a similar one in Vietnam in June as the company diversifies into the offshore wind segment.
As a hub for the industry, Taiwan is a strategic location for Airswift to engage with new prospects and existing clients in this space, it said.
“With a predicted 15GW [gigawatt] offshore wind capacity by 2035 in Taiwan, it’s crucial that we have a strong local presence to help our clients deliver those projects,” Airswift said.
The company has operations in more than 60 cities and countries, including Houston, Texas; Manchester, UK; and Singapore. It offers consultancy services, global mobility, managed solutions and talent acquisition.
