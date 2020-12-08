A Singaporean businessman faces fresh accusations that he falsely claimed to look after money for Wirecard AG, taking the amount covered by a series of charges to 1.2 billion euros (US$1.5 billion), equivalent to more than half of the cash missing from the disgraced German payments company.
R. Shanmugaratnam, a director of Citadelle Corporate Services Pte, was charged with three counts of falsifying letters from Citadelle erroneously representing that the Singaporean accounting firm held certain amounts of cash in escrow accounts.
The additional allegations concern 377.5 million euros in total, according to court documents seen by Bloomberg News. They bring the total number of charges to 14, adding up to about 1.2 billion euros in cash, calculations show. The acts took place during 2016 through 2018, according to official documents.
Shanmugaratnam is the first person to be indicted in the city-state over the spectacular collapse of Wirecard. His lawyer was not immediately available to comment.
Wirecard filed for bankruptcy in June after acknowledging that 1.9 billion euros it had listed as assets did not exist, triggering a global investigation. Singapore is home to Wirecard’s Asia-Pacific headquarters and the company had been expanding aggressively in the region, which accounted for almost 45 percent of its reported revenue in 2018, second only to Europe.
In September, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ordered Wirecard’s local entities to cease their payment activities and return all customer funds in the following month.
In the city-state, the firm is facing probes by MAS, the local accounting authority and the police’s financial crime unit.
Last year, Singaporean police raided Wirecard’s local offices after an employee alleged that a member of the company’s finance team engaged in accounting breaches.
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach
Five industry associations and four industry-related nonprofit organizations yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the localization of semiconductor equipment production. At the signing ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan Machine Tool and Accessory Builders’ Association (台灣工具機暨零組件公會) chairman Habor Hsu (許文憲) said that Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is overwhelmingly dependent on imported production equipment. “We have a world-leading semiconductor industry in Taiwan, but 90 percent of our semiconductor manufacturing equipment is imported,” Hsu said. It is time to step up the output of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, he said. “In the wake of COVID-19 and the US-China trade dispute, international businesses will change where and how
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with