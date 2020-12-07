Black employees make up just 4 percent of Tesla Inc’s US leadership roles and 10 percent of its total workforce in the country, the electric automaker disclosed in its first US diversity report.
Women comprise 17 percent of the company’s US leadership roles — directors and vice presidents — and 21 percent of its overall workforce, the report said, adding that the figures for Asian, black and Hispanic people combined are 33 percent and 60 percent.
However, the automaker said that leadership roles were a “very small cohort,” or less than 0.4 percent, of its workforce.
Photo: Reuters
Tesla, whose meteoric rise has propelled it to become the most valuable automaker in the world, worth about US$550 billion, acknowledged the lack of representation.
“We know that our numbers do not represent the deep talent pools of Black and African American talent that exist in the US at every level — from high-school graduates to professionals,” it said in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Impact Report 2020 published on Friday.
“While women are historically underrepresented in the tech and automotive industries, we recognize we have work to do in this area,” it added.
Tesla, based in Palo Alto, California, said it planned to next year increase representation of all under-represented groups and would be recruiting at historically black colleges and universities.
NASDAQ Inc on Tuesday filed a proposal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that, if approved, would require all NASDAQ-listed companies to adopt new rules related to board diversity.
The rules would require most of the companies to have, or publicly explain why they do not have, at least two diverse directors, including one who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as either an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+.
