BlackBerry Ltd and Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced an alliance to create a cloud computing platform that drivers could link their vehicles to for services and insights based on data from vehicles and users.
“BlackBerry and AWS [Amazon Web Services] share a common vision to provide automakers and developers with better insights so that they can deliver new services to consumers,” BlackBerry chief executive officer John Chen (程守宗) said in a joint release.
The two companies plan to develop an Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform called “Ivy” that would synch vehicles wirelessly to computing power at AWS.
Photo: Reuters
Ivy is intended to be a cloud-connected software platform that could be used by any automaker to analyze sensor data in real-time and give drivers useful information.
Modern cars and trucks are built with thousands of parts from an array of suppliers, typically involving proprietary hardware and software, the companies said.
The vision is for the platform to quickly make sense of all that data for drivers, while also serving as a platform for additional apps or services from developers.
Automakers have “almost zero software skills,” and Ivy promises to be a secure, cost-effective platform for them to tap into cloud computing power, Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry said in a note.
The jointly operated software would run on car or truck systems, but would be managed remotely from the cloud, Amazon said.
Potential capabilities include Ivy spotting dangerous road conditions, such as ice or heavy traffic, and prompting drivers to take safety measures.
Drivers of electric vehicles could share battery information with charging networks to reserve charging slots along routes, and parents could get sensor data regarding their teenagers’ driving, the companies said.
“AWS and BlackBerry are making it possible for any automaker to continuously reinvent the customer experience,” AWS chief executive Andy Jassy said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own