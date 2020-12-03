BlackBerry, Amazon to create smart cloud for drivers

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





BlackBerry Ltd and Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced an alliance to create a cloud computing platform that drivers could link their vehicles to for services and insights based on data from vehicles and users.

“BlackBerry and AWS [Amazon Web Services] share a common vision to provide automakers and developers with better insights so that they can deliver new services to consumers,” BlackBerry chief executive officer John Chen (程守宗) said in a joint release.

The two companies plan to develop an Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform called “Ivy” that would synch vehicles wirelessly to computing power at AWS.

The Blackberry logo is pictured on an office tower in Irvine, California, on Oct. 20. Photo: Reuters

Ivy is intended to be a cloud-connected software platform that could be used by any automaker to analyze sensor data in real-time and give drivers useful information.

Modern cars and trucks are built with thousands of parts from an array of suppliers, typically involving proprietary hardware and software, the companies said.

The vision is for the platform to quickly make sense of all that data for drivers, while also serving as a platform for additional apps or services from developers.

Automakers have “almost zero software skills,” and Ivy promises to be a secure, cost-effective platform for them to tap into cloud computing power, Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry said in a note.

The jointly operated software would run on car or truck systems, but would be managed remotely from the cloud, Amazon said.

Potential capabilities include Ivy spotting dangerous road conditions, such as ice or heavy traffic, and prompting drivers to take safety measures.

Drivers of electric vehicles could share battery information with charging networks to reserve charging slots along routes, and parents could get sensor data regarding their teenagers’ driving, the companies said.

“AWS and BlackBerry are making it possible for any automaker to continuously reinvent the customer experience,” AWS chief executive Andy Jassy said.