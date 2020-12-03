Property sales in special municipalities rise 25%

Real-estate transactions in special municipalities last month increased 25 percent from last year, helped by a large amount of liquidity in the market, data released by the six cities showed.

Last month, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung had a total of 24,594 home, shop, office and factory transactions, up 25 percent from a year earlier and up 13 percent from October, the data showed.

Rising liquidity levels and low interest rates drove the booming property market, said Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨), head of the research department at real-estate agency H&B Business Group (住商不動產).

An aerial photograph shows commercial and residential buildings in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 6. Photo: Ho Yu-hua, Taipei Times

The surge reflected a relatively low comparison base for the same period last year, Taiwan Realty Enterprise Group (台灣房屋集團) section head Charlene Chang (張旭嵐) added.

Some property developers began presales for new projects during the peak buying season, which also helped last month’s sales, she said, adding that presales especially helped sales in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung and Kaohsiung.

Taichung recorded the highest year-on-year growth at 53 percent, with 5,191 residential and commercial transactions, the data showed.

Taipei, the nation’s most closely watched property market, had 3,271 property transactions, up 37 percent from last year and up 21 percent from October.

New Taipei City had 6,047 property transactions (up 20 percent annually and 9 percent monthly), Taoyuan had 4,277 (up 9 percent annually and 23 percent monthly) and Tainan had 2,068 (up 13 percent annually and 11 percent monthly), while Kaohsiung had 3,740 property transactions (up 20 percent annually and 16 percent monthly), the data showed.