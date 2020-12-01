ABN Amro Bank NV plans to cut about 2,800 jobs over four years as the Dutch lender retreats from large parts of its investment bank and further scales back its international presence.
The company is targeting costs of as much as 4.7 billion euros (US$5.6 billion) by 2024, a reduction of about 700 million euros.
The workforce would shrink by about 15 percent, with most reductions to start in 2022, chief executive officer Robert Swaak said in an investor update yesterday.
In August, Swaak announced plans to cut one-third of the lender’s business with corporate clients, dropping company finance outside of Europe and exiting trade and commodity financing altogether.
ABN Amro posted losses in the first half after taking hits on individual corporate clients before returning to profit in the third quarter.
While the bank stuck with its policy of paying out at least 50 percent of profit in dividends, it said shareholder remuneration above that would now be done via share buybacks rather than the dividend payments it has made in previous years.
ABN Amro said its CET1 ratio needs to be higher than 15 percent before it considers share buybacks.
ABN Amro fell as much as 6 percent in Amsterdam trading. The stock has declined by 44 percent this year.
Costs are expected to rise to 5.3 billion euros next year from 5.1 billion euros this year, “due to an increase in regulatory levies, anti-money laundering costs and strategic investments,” the bank said.
It sees about 300 million euros in strategic investments and a restructuring provision of about 150 million euros through 2023.
In August, the bank estimated cost cuts of about 800 million euros over the four-year period.
ABN Amro said it aims to have a return on equity of 8 percent by 2024 and 10 percent in the longer term, although that is subject to interest rate normalization, it said.
