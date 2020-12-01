JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to double the number of private bankers serving Chinese clients from Singapore over the next two years, signaling its ambition to tap growth from Asia’s second-largest wealth market.
The US bank has more than a dozen relationship managers serving Chinese residents and those on the mainland from the city-state, said James Wey (魏志傑), the new head of Southeast Asia private banking.
“With rapid wealth creation in China, there is a need for insightful advice around how to manage the newfound wealth,” he said in an interview.
Photo: Reuters
JPMorgan, ranked seventh among private banks in Asia excluding onshore China, competes with Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley in attracting Chinese entrepreneurs who become billionaires after listing their companies’ stocks.
Singapore is popular among the world’s rich to park funds, buy property and set up family offices. While the New York-based bank has a large team of wealth managers in Hong Kong, Singapore is the only Asian center where clients can book assets.
“Singapore is a natural hub for wealth management because of the very clear and investor-friendly regulation,” Wey said. “The wealthy, not just from China, but all over the world, view the country as a stable hub.”
The China team is the latest addition to JPMorgan Private Bank in Singapore, which has traditionally focused on local clients and those in Indonesia, and has more than 50 relationship managers, Wey said.
Last week, Wey also announced plans to merge the team serving the Indian diaspora with those handling Singapore residents, effective from today, he said.
While the private bank would expand all of its teams in Singapore, the rate of growth for the China group would be faster given that it is the smallest and was set up less than two years ago, he said.
“Many large Chinese companies are using Singapore as their international headquarters,” Wey said when asked about target clients. “With that come a lot of senior people who have concentrated wealth holdings. They look at how to build that in a smart way for generations to come.”
Among major Chinese firms building up in Singapore are Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動).
JPMorgan’s balance sheet enables the private bank to grow its relationship with clients via lending, as well as providing other market activities, Wey said.
