The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday announced the formation of the 5G AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) International Alliance, which comprises the city government, some central government bodies, technology companies and telecoms.
The alliance seeks to build Taiwan’s most comprehensive 5G and AIoT testing and demonstration fields in the harbor city’s “Asia New Bay Area” (亞洲新灣區), the city government said.
“Kaohsiung is ready,” Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at an inauguration ceremony.
Photo: CNA
Crediting the government for accelerating the rate of 5G adaptation, Chen described the creation of a 5G AIoT industry in Taiwan as a “race against time.”
“Thanks to the full support of the president and the premier, Kaohsiung is prepared to take a leadership role in Taiwan’s digital transition,” he said.
At the ceremony, the city government also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽) to create a new 5G AIoT Asia-Taiwan Startup Hub, to be located in the nearly completed Taiwan Life Insurance building in the city’s Cianjhen District (前鎮).
“We want the hub to be a place where established businesses can work with start-ups to create accelerated growth,” the city government said in a press release.
Microsoft Taiwan, Cisco Taiwan and Amazon AWS are among the 300 domestic and international tech companies participating in the alliance, alongside telecoms Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) and Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the city government said.
Cisco managing director of greater China and Taiwan general manager George Chen (陳志惟) promised to bring “the most advanced” technology to Kaohsiung so that the new industry can develop.
“We will be working with local systems integrators and telecoms to create a Kaohsiung-based end-to-end ecosystem,” George Chen said at the ceremony.
Ethan Tu (杜奕瑾), the founder of Professional Technology Temple (PTT) and Taiwan AI Labs (台灣人工智慧實驗室), said the trend of decentralization in the wake of COVID-19 is positive for Kaohsiung’s bid to establish a 5G AIoT industry.
“There is already a lot of talent in the south of Taiwan, and many American engineers are coming to work in Taiwan due to COVID-19,” Tu said. “If we have the 5G AIoT industry in Kaohsiung, we’ll be able to attract more top talent.”
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,