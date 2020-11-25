The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives.
A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said.
Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the bank’s deputy director and chief executive of the consumer banking division, and Louis Chang (張綸宇), head of the bank’s wealth management division, for three months for their poor supervision and failure to exercise solid internal controls, Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said.
The fine is the biggest to be levied on a bank in a single case, as it was not E.Sun’s first offense, Chuang said, adding that the bank was fined NT$12 million in February after another manager stole NT$36 million from clients.
Unlike fines imposed on banks for similar scandals in the past, the commission gave E.Sun’s top executives a heavy punishment as the regulator aims to hold top executives accountable to maintain financial discipline, FSC Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said.
“People follow the example of their superiors… Our punishment for the two top executives is a warning to all banks,” Huang said.
The FSC spent two months investigating Chen and Chang to ascertain whether they were responsible for the breach, he said.
Chang, who oversees all customer relationship managers, did not set up an effective mechanism to detect irregular transactions between the relationship managers’ accounts and any associated accounts, which gave Pan an opening, Chuang said.
Although the bank has barred relationship managers from withdrawing cash or transferring money on behalf of their clients, the bank’s deposit and transfer division staff still helped Pan conduct the transfers, for which Chen was to blame as he oversees the division, Chuang said.
Besides the two top executives, the bank’s risk management department and audit department also need to improve their practices as they failed to detect the irregular transactions, she said.
E.Sun Bank’s BIS capital ratio would be reduced to 13.75 percent, from 14.02 percent, as the commission thinks that the bank has a higher risk than its current estimate, Chuang said.
E.Sun Bank is also likely to see its scores in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s corporate governance assessment fall next year, which would likely affect its share price, the commission said.
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced