DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s top executive welcomes the increased regulatory scrutiny of financial technology companies in China and elsewhere in Asia, saying it would create fairer competition with banks that have been subject to stricter oversight.
“Over time you will start getting a more level playing field, and you’ll start getting a proportionate and even regulatory response to all participants in the market,” CEO Piyush Gupta said in an interview with Bloomberg Television yesterday.
Gupta spoke after being asked for his view on the shelving of Ant Group Co’s (螞蟻集團) initial public offering (IPO) in China as regulators seek to level competition between fintech giants and traditional banks.
Photo: Bloomberg
Ant and other firms in the past few years have grown their financial services in China and beyond, including in Southeast Asia, where DBS is the largest lender.
“Our view has been in the past that many technology companies have been able to benefit from the arbitrage of not having the same regulatory regime and supervision overhead that banks do,” Gupta said. “And so as we get to that stage that’s actually helpful to us.”
China’s top banking watchdog, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, is doubling down on a push to rein in financial technology companies such as Ant, promising to eliminate monopolistic practices and enhance risk controls in the industry.
Ant and other firms such as Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) have built dominant positions in payments and online consumer lending over the past decade, free from the oversight applied to traditional financial companies.
Chinese regulators this month outlined new rules to curb the rapid growth and leverage at the nation’s more than 200 micro-lenders, putting a surprise halt to Ant’s US$35 billion IPO.
Ant, along with Tencent-backed Sea Ltd, has applied for Singapore’s digital banking licenses, which could pit them against major rivals such as DBS.
Over the past decade, Gupta has spent billions of dollars upgrading DBS’ technology and digitalization in anticipation of growing competition.
“Where we are today in our core markets, we are reasonably confident that we have what it takes to compete,” Gupta said.
India’s central bank this week asked DBS’ India unit to take over a capital-starved lender in the South Asian nation, in a deal that would see DBS India Ltd pump 25 billion rupees (US$336.9 million) in fresh capital in Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd.
While declining to comment on the plans due to pending regulatory approval, Gupta said that the deal would not affect DBS’ dividend payment.
China, India and Indonesia are key regional markets the bank is expanding into, he said.
In China, DBS received approval to set up a brokerage venture where it can own 51 percent.
The bank is to partner with “a couple” of local firms, Gupta said without naming them.
The lender is also growing its presence in the Greater Bay area of southern China and Hong Kong, and would target consumer finance.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is