FDC sales rise on domestic boom

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month increased 8.75 percent from a year earlier on the back of a boom in domestic tourism.

Consolidated revenue was NT$218.93 million (US$7.59 million), up from NT$150.39 million in September, a company regulatory filing showed.

A boom in domestic tourism accounted for the strong showing, with help from the Mid-Autumn Festival and Double Ten National Day holidays, the New Taipei City-based company said.

Occupancy at its Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) overlooking Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) remained above 90 percent for the third straight month last month and is likely to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels for the whole of this year, it said.

The Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Le Palais (頤宮) and buffet restaurant La Rotisserie (雲軒) at its Palais de Chine Hotel (君品酒店) in Taipei remained healthy revenue drivers, FDC said.

Separately, Formosa International Hotels (晶華國際酒店集團), which runs the Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the Silks Place (晶英酒店) and Just Sleep Hotel & Resort (捷絲旅), reported NT$502.36 million in revenue for last month, down 2.15 percent from a year earlier.

It has sought to reverse the downturn by collaborating with Gaia Hotel (大地酒店) in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) and introducing other packages to motivate customers, Formosa International said.

Meanwhile, My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) reported third-quarter net losses of NT$30 million, or losses of NT$0.27 per share, compared with a net loss of NT$77 million in the second quarter, or losses of NT$0.7 per share, as the negative impact of the pandemic tapered off.

Business might improve further this quarter after the company sold NT$150 million of hotel and restaurant vouchers at the four-day Taipei International Travel Fair, which closed on Nov. 2, it said.