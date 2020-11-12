FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month increased 8.75 percent from a year earlier on the back of a boom in domestic tourism.
Consolidated revenue was NT$218.93 million (US$7.59 million), up from NT$150.39 million in September, a company regulatory filing showed.
A boom in domestic tourism accounted for the strong showing, with help from the Mid-Autumn Festival and Double Ten National Day holidays, the New Taipei City-based company said.
Occupancy at its Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) overlooking Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) remained above 90 percent for the third straight month last month and is likely to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels for the whole of this year, it said.
The Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Le Palais (頤宮) and buffet restaurant La Rotisserie (雲軒) at its Palais de Chine Hotel (君品酒店) in Taipei remained healthy revenue drivers, FDC said.
Separately, Formosa International Hotels (晶華國際酒店集團), which runs the Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the Silks Place (晶英酒店) and Just Sleep Hotel & Resort (捷絲旅), reported NT$502.36 million in revenue for last month, down 2.15 percent from a year earlier.
It has sought to reverse the downturn by collaborating with Gaia Hotel (大地酒店) in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) and introducing other packages to motivate customers, Formosa International said.
Meanwhile, My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) reported third-quarter net losses of NT$30 million, or losses of NT$0.27 per share, compared with a net loss of NT$77 million in the second quarter, or losses of NT$0.7 per share, as the negative impact of the pandemic tapered off.
Business might improve further this quarter after the company sold NT$150 million of hotel and restaurant vouchers at the four-day Taipei International Travel Fair, which closed on Nov. 2, it said.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Apple Inc is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices, people with knowledge of the matter said, complicating its ability to meet holiday demand for the latest version of its marquee gadget. It is unclear to what extent the bottleneck might limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple’s busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Increasing demand for silicon across