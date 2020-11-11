MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday.
The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries.
Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said.
MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧).
The investment consultant expects 5G SoCs to contribute 16 percent of the chipmaker’s revenue this year.
MediaTek, the world’s second-largest handset chip supplier, said it plans to introduce a new premium 5G SoC made using 6-nanometer technology in the near term.
The new chip would be powered by ARM Cortex-A78 core technology, it said in a statement.
That would boost the performance of the new premium 5G chips, compared with the Dimensity 1000+, the most advanced 5G chip available from MediaTek powered by ARM Cortex-A77 core technology.
The company yesterday also launched its new 5G chip, Dimensity 700, targeting mid-range 5G smartphones, as well as two new chipsets, MT8195 and MT1892, amid rising demand for Chromebooks due to work-from-home and online-learning trends.
Chromebooks equipped with the MT8192 chipset would be available in the second quarter of next year, it added.
MediaTek plans to invest more than US$2.5 billion on research and development this year, it said.
MediaTek reported that revenue last month dropped 19.61 percent month-on-month to NT$30.44 billion (US$1.05 billion) from NT$37.87 billion, as the company received no rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
Last month’s figure represented an annual growth of 38.34 percent from NT$22 billion.
In the first 10 months of this year, revenue totaled NT$256.18 billion, up 25.88 percent year-on-year.
