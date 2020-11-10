Taiwan’s exports soared 11.2 percent year-on-year to a record US$32.23 billion last month, as tech firms continued to thrive on the low-contact economy, while most traditional sectors stopped being a drag, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
“The showing is surprisingly strong and might sustain this month and beyond, with demand for 5G devices, advanced chips and remote technology applications poised to gain steam ahead of the high season,” said Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜), who had earlier projected a mild decline for last month due to fewer working days and the disappearance of inventory stockpiling by China’s Huawei Technology Co (華為).
Bloomberg reported that excluding February’s data because of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, last month’s exports rose by the fastest pace since May 2018.
Photo: CNA
Exports are expected to rise by 5 to 8 percent this month, Tsai said, adding that the landscape moving forward looks bright for technology products.
The releases of Apple Inc’s new iPhones and other smartphone brands have been boosting business for local firms that supply their components, she said.
That helped explain why outbound shipments of electronics jumped 21.8 percent to US$12.97 billion, while information and communication products grew 22.2 percent to US$4.64 billion, Tsai said.
Those two categories are set to break records this year and would help avoid an annual decline in overall exports, she said.
Optical devices grew 14.2 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by strong demand for TV panels, which offset a 13.6 percent fall in shipments of smartphone camera lenses, the ministry’s report showed.
Exports of chemical, plastic and base metal products saw increases of 0.4 percent to 8.8 percent, reversing nearly two years of slumps after customers started to rebuild inventory, Tsai said.
The fledgling recovery did not apply to makers of mineral and textile products, which tumbled 61.3 percent and 6.9 percent respectively from their year-ago levels, as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed international travel and hurt their business, Tsai said.
Demand from all major trading partners worldwide picked up last month, lending support to a broad-based recovery, but Tsai said it is safer to watch for a while longer.
Exports to China and Hong Kong rose 16.9 percent, while shipments to the US increased 21.4 percent.
Imports fell 1 percent to US$24.77 billion, giving Taiwan a record trade surplus of US$7.46 billion, an 88.9 percent spike from a year earlier, the ministry said.
Imports of capital equipment rose 8.6 percent, mostly among local semiconductor firms seeking to maintain their global technology edge, the ministry added.
Widening trade surpluses are aggravating Taiwan’s trade imbalance with the US and driving up the New Taiwan dollar against the US greenback, but the NT dollar’s strength appears to have done little to temper overseas demand for Taiwanese products.
For the first 10 months of the year, exports totaled US$280.31 billion, a 3.4 percent increase over last year, dimming the chance of an annual drop for the major growth driver as forecast earlier by the government, Tsai said.
Imports maintained their retreat, slipping 0.8 percent to US$232.53 billion, weighed down by cheaper oil and raw material prices.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
Demand for plant construction is likely to be sustained for years, and is expected to benefit building material and construction companies, as well as some financial firms, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said. There has been stable growth in construction loans, as purchases of land and commercial buildings have been robust since last year. Based on data released by the central bank on Oct. 26, construction loans grew for an 18th straight month in September to a record NT$2.323 trillion (US$80.4 billion), and rose 16.09 percent from NT$2.001 trillion a year earlier. PROOF OF DEMAND The annual growth in construction loans in