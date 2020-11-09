Deal for solar farm over Chiayi County fish farm signed

Staff writer, with CNA





TCC Green Energy Corp (台泥綠能) has inked a deal with Taiyen Green Energy Co (臺鹽綠能) to build a solar farm over a giant fish pond in Chiayi County, with the project scheduled to start producing electricity in July next year.

Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) on Friday said that the NT$1.398 billion (US$48.41 million) deal covers engineering, procurement and construction.

Construction of the nation’s first large fish farm-electricity symbiosis plant above a 60 hectare pond would start in the middle of this month, TCC said.

The solar farm would have a maximum output of 43 megawatts, and be able to generate an average of 54 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to power 16,000 households, TCC said.

Over 20 years, the amount of carbon dioxide emissions avoided as a result of the energy produced by the plant would be equivalent to that absorbed by 1,550 of Taipei’s Daan Forest Parks, it said.