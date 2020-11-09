TCC Green Energy Corp (台泥綠能) has inked a deal with Taiyen Green Energy Co (臺鹽綠能) to build a solar farm over a giant fish pond in Chiayi County, with the project scheduled to start producing electricity in July next year.
Taiwan Cement Corp (TCC, 台灣水泥) on Friday said that the NT$1.398 billion (US$48.41 million) deal covers engineering, procurement and construction.
Construction of the nation’s first large fish farm-electricity symbiosis plant above a 60 hectare pond would start in the middle of this month, TCC said.
The solar farm would have a maximum output of 43 megawatts, and be able to generate an average of 54 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to power 16,000 households, TCC said.
Over 20 years, the amount of carbon dioxide emissions avoided as a result of the energy produced by the plant would be equivalent to that absorbed by 1,550 of Taipei’s Daan Forest Parks, it said.
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
FULFILLING DEMAND: Vanguard said that this year it aims to spend NT$3.8 billion expanding capacity at its fabs in Taiwan and its 8-inch fab in Singapore Vanguard International Semiconductor Co (世界先進) yesterday said that it is raising its wafer prices and seeking new acquisition deals to further expand capacity, as there is strong demand from customers for driver ICs used in notebook computers and TV displays, as well as power management chips. The chipmaker’s comments came after it posted its best quarterly net profit in about seven quarters at NT$1.53 billion (US$52.75 million) for the quarter ending Sept. 30, an increase of 3 percent from NT$1.48 billion a quarter earlier. That represented growth of 2.1 percent from NT$1.5 billion a year earlier. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it is