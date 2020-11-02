The world’s first dual-color rubber injection molding machine, developed by shoe-making machine giant King Steel Machinery Co, has just hit the market. The new machine boasts a number of exclusive advanced functions, including dual shots for both hard and soft materials, multi-injector and multi-mold design and smart manufacturing.
Compared with traditional machines, the new machine reduces manual operation by 60 percent. Because the injection volume for each shot can be controlled with great precision, it is the best solution when manufacturing thinner and lighter sneakers. Since its launch, the hot-selling product has attracted the attention of major international sneaker brands that have introduced the machine into their plants for trial and evaluation for purchase, setting a new trend in the shoe-making industry.
King Steel has specialized for more than 40 years in chemical foaming injection molding equipment, which is used for the injection of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) in sneaker insoles and rubber injection for sneaker outsoles.
In order to keep up with ever-changing fashion trends and meet factories’ urgent needs for high functionality equipment, a large part of the company’s annual budget is invested in research and development, product optimization and upgrading. This year, it has taken the lead globally by launching the dual-color rubber injection molding machine, KS9806TL2, which uses fully automated production to replace the traditional manufacturing process, which consists of filling rubber materials and opening/closing molds by hand.
These innovations save customers money, and have been praised as a pioneering industrial invention. With its precise volume control system, the KS9806TL2 is able to precisely control the injection volume for each injection of ultra-thin rubber that is no thicker than 0.7mm. It is the best solution to the industry’s pursuit of light-weighting.
The rubber outsole makes sneakers stronger and more durable. The material is hard-wearing and skid-proof, which are some of the most important characteristics of sneakers. King Steel’s KS9806TL2 can simultaneously combine different materials in dual color, which simplifies the complex process on the outsole production line, as colorful rubber outsoles can be made to perfection through a single injection molding process.
Moreover, rubber outsole production often involves production scheduling difficulties caused by low volume production of multi-color and multi-type products. The KS9806TL2 has multi-injectors that allow flexibility in material use, while at the same time offering a solution for several sole sizes. The multi-station design also ensures multi-mold operations for a mixed production model with high production capacity.
In addition, the efficient operation of the new machine addresses the low efficiency problem of the past single-injector and single-mold design. The machine’s high performance and multi-functional design lowers investment and minimizes the amount of space occupied in the plant, while reducing manpower by up to 60 percent.
(Advertorial)
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector