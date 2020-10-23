Taiwan Business Quick Take

BANKING

Mortgage rates remain low

The home mortgage rates of five major state-run banks last month remained at 1.359 percent, the second-lowest level on record, for the fourth consecutive month due to fierce competition among banks, while new home loans fell to NT$55.346 billion (US$1.91 billion), according to data released yesterday by the central bank. The average interest rate for new loans offered by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行) last month fell to 1.237 percent, down from 1.272 percent in August, the central bank said.

ELECTRONICS

Tatung shares rise 10%

Tatung Co (大同) shares yesterday rose by 10 percent, the maximum daily limit, to NT$21.35 after the company held an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting the previous day to elect a new board of directors. The Taiwan Stock Exchange announced that it would resume normal trading of the company’s shares from today. On Wednesday, activist investors led by Shanyuan Group (三圓建設) chairman Wang Kuang-hsiang (王光祥) won seven seats on Tatung’s nine-member board, ending the founding Lin (林) family’s 102-year control of the company.

STEELMAKERS

Feng Hsin reports Q3 profit

Feng Hsin Steel Co (豐興鋼鐵) yesterday reported third-quarter net profit increased 19 percent quarterly and 111 percent annually to NT$764 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$1.31, the highest this year. Gross margin also improved to 16 percent last quarter, up from 14 percent in the previous quarter and 9 percent a year earlier, the company said. The Taichung-based company said that it is positive on steel demand for this quarter on the back of government infrastructure programs and the return of overseas Taiwanese businesses. In the first three quarters, Feng Hsin reported cumulative EPS of NT$3.29, compared with NT$2.55 a year earlier.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai sells Alibaba shares

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) subsidiary Foxconn Ventures Holding Co (富士康創投控股) has sold off its remaining shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to book US$130.08 million in investment gains, Hon Hai said yesterday. Foxconn Ventures sold 630,000 American depositary receipts of Alibaba at US$310.68 each, for a total transaction value of US$195.73 million, Hon Hai said in a regulatory filing. About US$68 million would be transferred into unappropriated retained earnings for last year, as required by International Financial Reporting Standard 9 guidelines, while US$62.11 million would be recognized as a valuation gain this year, it said.

AUTOMAKERS

Pan German plans showroom

Pan German Universal Motors Ltd’s (汎德永業汽車) board of directors has approved plans to build a four-floor multifunction showroom for Porsche vehicles in Taichung, and to expand its vehicle repair and maintenance services in the region, it said yesterday. The NT$886 million project is to open in the third quarter of 2022, the company said. The new investment reflects its optimism about Porsche’s sales prospects, as well as the potential for imported vehicles in Taichung, said Pan German, which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan.