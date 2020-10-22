Life insurance companies in Taiwan increased their combined property investments by NT$128.8 billion (US$4.46 billion) to NT$1.34 trillion in the first eight months of this year, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed on Tuesday.
The increased investment by life insurers for the whole of this year is expected to hit a new record, compared with the previous high in 2012, when life insurers added NT$111.8 billion in new property investment, FSC data showed.
That prompted the FSC in 2013 to implement tighter regulations on real-estate investment by life insurers to curb an overheated market.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
This year, the advance property investment came as insurers sought targets with better returns amid low interest rates and volatility in global financial markets, the commission said.
Among the new investments in the January-to-August period, NT$50.6 billion, or 39 percent, were in superficies, while the remaining funds were put into land, commercial buildings, hotels and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, it said.
Major deals included Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) winning superficies rights to a plot of land in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) for NT$31.28 billion and Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) acquiring Sunworld Dynasty Hotel Taipei (王朝大酒店) for NT$25.52 billion, the data showed.
Life insurers pursue property investment for stable, predictable and long-term returns that help match their liability, as they provide long-term policies, the commission said.
As of the end of August, insurers’ combined property investment was 4.77 percent of their working capital, far below the regulatory ceiling of 30 percent, the commission said.
For this quarter, life insurers are expected to continue investing in properties, after Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) last week announced that it won a BOT contract for a new facility in National Taipei University with an annual royalty of NT$1.67 billion.
Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) on Tuesday announced it had won a BOT contract for Nangang Bus Station for NT$610 million.
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
MOMENTUM: While next-generation smartphones feature more semiconductors and vendors increase their inventory, the chipmaker remains focused on production in Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday raised its revenue forecast again, saying that robust demand for 5G smartphones and high-performance-computing (HPC) would help boost revenue this year by 30 percent in US dollar terms. Three months ago, the chipmaker estimated that revenue would grow 20 percent this year from last year, reaching its long-term growth target of 15 to 20 percent annually. “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our growth in revenue to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications,”
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts