Wafer testing service provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測) on Saturday reported that revenue last month increased 1.31 percent from the previous month and 4.58 percent from a year earlier to NT$410.44 million (US$14.1 million).
“The penetration rate of 5G smartphones has gradually increased in the second half of the year, driving the company’s probe card business to continue growing in September. Among probe cards, the application processor probe cards used in 5G smartphones served as a major growth catalyst,” Chunghwa Precision Test said in a statement.
The company provides testing solutions for semiconductors, including probe cards for chip probing and load boards for final testing.
Photo: CNA
“Coupled with the high demand for radio-frequency chips and high-performance-computing chips, the company’s third-quarter revenue reached a new record,” it said.
Third-quarter revenue was NT$1.2 billion, up 13.6 percent from the previous quarter and 9 percent higher than a year ago, the company said.
In the first nine months, cumulative revenue expanded 32.79 percent annually to NT$3.16 billion, it said.
The robust revenue growth so far this year reflects solid customer demand for the company’s vertical probe card business, which provides services for 5G-related products such as radio-frequency chips and application processors for smartphones.
Chunghwa Precision Test has a good chance to break into the world’s top 10 probe card suppliers this year, company president Scott Huang (黃水可) told reporters last week on the sidelines of the Semicon Taiwan trade show in Taipei.
Separately on Saturday, National Aerospace Fasteners Corp (NAFCO, 豐達科技) reported that revenue for last month declined 66.67 percent from a year earlier to NT$85 million due to the effects of COVID-19.
The company, a leading aerospace and industrial-purpose nut maker for airplane, ship and automobile engines, said that demand for the production of aircraft and related parts has decreased as the pandemic caused global passenger traffic to plummet and negatively affected its monthly sales.
Cumulative revenue from January to last month was NT$1.36 billion, down 35.46 percent year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming