CHPT posts 4.5 percent revenue jump to NT$410m

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Wafer testing service provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測) on Saturday reported that revenue last month increased 1.31 percent from the previous month and 4.58 percent from a year earlier to NT$410.44 million (US$14.1 million).

“The penetration rate of 5G smartphones has gradually increased in the second half of the year, driving the company’s probe card business to continue growing in September. Among probe cards, the application processor probe cards used in 5G smartphones served as a major growth catalyst,” Chunghwa Precision Test said in a statement.

The company provides testing solutions for semiconductors, including probe cards for chip probing and load boards for final testing.

The logo of Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co is pictured on a wall at its headquarters in Taoyuan on Jan. 6. Photo: CNA

“Coupled with the high demand for radio-frequency chips and high-performance-computing chips, the company’s third-quarter revenue reached a new record,” it said.

Third-quarter revenue was NT$1.2 billion, up 13.6 percent from the previous quarter and 9 percent higher than a year ago, the company said.

In the first nine months, cumulative revenue expanded 32.79 percent annually to NT$3.16 billion, it said.

The robust revenue growth so far this year reflects solid customer demand for the company’s vertical probe card business, which provides services for 5G-related products such as radio-frequency chips and application processors for smartphones.

Chunghwa Precision Test has a good chance to break into the world’s top 10 probe card suppliers this year, company president Scott Huang (黃水可) told reporters last week on the sidelines of the Semicon Taiwan trade show in Taipei.

Separately on Saturday, National Aerospace Fasteners Corp (NAFCO, 豐達科技) reported that revenue for last month declined 66.67 percent from a year earlier to NT$85 million due to the effects of COVID-19.

The company, a leading aerospace and industrial-purpose nut maker for airplane, ship and automobile engines, said that demand for the production of aircraft and related parts has decreased as the pandemic caused global passenger traffic to plummet and negatively affected its monthly sales.

Cumulative revenue from January to last month was NT$1.36 billion, down 35.46 percent year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing.