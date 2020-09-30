Commercial property transactions totaled NT$67.64 billion (US$2.32 billion) in the July-to-September quarter, more than doubling from the previous quarter and a year earlier, driven by self-occupancy and investment demand from local technology and insurance companies, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday.
Local capital drove all of the deals, of which 72 percent were concentrated in Taipei, Taoyuan and Tainan, Cushman & Wakefield said.
Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽), the main subsidiary of Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控), acquired Sunworld Dynasty Hotel Taipei (王朝大酒店) near the Taipei Arena MRT Station for NT$25.52 billion, the property consultancy said.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
The transaction came with an agreement from the property’s US owner, Sunrider International, to lease the complex to keep the hotel going and generate rent income for Fubon Life.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, bought three factories in Tainan for NT$9.35 billion to meet capacity expansion needs, Cushman & Wakefield said.
Adding another purchase of NT$660 million last quarter, TSMC poured more than NT$10 billion into the commercial property market, becoming a major contributor, it said.
Sales of partial floors at an office building in Taipei’s prime Xinyi District (信義) above the Taipei City Hall MRT Station surprised the market with a record price of nearly NT$1.8 million per ping (3.3m2), Cushman & Wakefield said.
Chiayi-based Ying Chan Development Co (營展開發) bought the entire 16th floor for NT$1.24 billion and affiliated Ying Fu Development Co (盈福開發) purchased part of the 29th floor for NT$650 million one month apart, it said.
The transactions showed that prices for grade-A office space in the district are approaching that for luxury residential apartments, the most expensive property products in Taiwan, due to strong demand and scarce supply, Cushman & Wakefield said.
The housing market also recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic judging by transaction volumes and prices, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan general manager Billy Yen (顏炳立) said.
Yen attributed the fast recovery to accommodative monetary policy in Taiwan and around the world.
Presale projects proved the most popular, as they were priced at roughly the same levels as existing homes, Yen said, calling the phenomenon unreasonable.
Existing homes should be sold at discount rates relative to presale and new housing projects, he said.
Yen hesitated to bet on a sustained recovery that is modest in scale for the time being.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation