Sony cuts PS5 forecast by 4m due to chip woes

Bloomberg





Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said.

The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into its ability to produce as many consoles as it wishes, said the people, who asked to remain anonymous.

Yields have been gradually improving, but have yet to reach a stable level, they added.

Sony shares yesterday erased gains and closed down 2.4 percent in Tokyo trading, their lowest level since July.

A Sony spokesman declined to comment.

Sony’s lowered forecast is only an estimate and could be revised again before the end of the fiscal year in March next year.

Close rival Microsoft Corp last week revealed aggressive pricing for its two next-generation consoles, the US$299 Xbox Series S and US$499 Xbox Series X, putting added pressure on Sony. Pre-orders for the new Xbox models begin on Tuesday next week.

Sony is widely expected to reveal its own launch and pricing plans for the PS5 during an official video presentation scheduled for Wednesday.

Nintendo Co plans an upgraded Switch console, equipped with better components and potentially 4K output, for next year.