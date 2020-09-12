The British government on Friday said it has secured its first major post-Brexit trade agreement — a free trade deal with Japan — the day after bitter wranglings with the EU.
The UK Department for International Trade said the deal would increase trade with Japan by about ￡5.2 billion (US$19.5 billion).
The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was yesterday agreed in principle by British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi during a video call. It builds on the broad EU-Japan deal that came into effect last year, but which is no longer to apply to Britain from Dec. 31.
Britain left the EU in January, but agreed a standstill transition until the end of the year — and is racing to strike both replica and new trade agreements before that date.
“This is a historic moment for the UK and Japan as our first major post-Brexit trade deal,” Truss said. “The agreement we have negotiated — in record time and in challenging circumstances — goes far beyond the existing EU deal, as it secures new wins for British businesses in our great manufacturing, food and drink, and tech industries.”
The deal was an “important step” toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, she added.
The British economy grew for a third month in a row in July as pubs, restaurants and other sectors reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown, but it remained about 12 percent smaller than its pre-pandemic level.
After crashing by a record 20 percent in the second quarter, output expanded by 6.6 percent in July, slower than June’s monthly rate, the UK Office for National Statistics said.
Economists polled by news agency Reuters had expected growth of 6.7 percent.
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak welcomed the figures, but added that people were rightly worried about the coming months.
The British economy has recovered about half of its lost output, but is still 11.7 percent smaller than its level in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the UK.
Capital Economics economist Thomas Pugh said that the data suggested that British GDP would show record-breaking growth in the third quarter after its unprecedented collapse in the April-June period.
“However, July was probably the last of the big step-ups in activity, and a full recovery probably won’t be achieved until early 2022,” Pugh said.
In response, the Bank of England was likely to ramp up its bond-buying stimulus program by a third, or ￡250 billion, Pugh said.
The British economy suffered the sharpest second-quarter fall of any Group of Seven nation in the April-June period.
Hopes for a swift rebound have faded as businesses struggle to cope with social distancing rules and many people remain reluctant to travel on public transport or go to crowded places.
Tensions between London and Brussels over a post-Brexit trade deal are also mounting.
Unemployment is also expected to rise sharply, as Sunak has ruled out extending the UK’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which is due to expire at the end of next month.
The UK Parliament’s Treasury Committee yesterday urged Sunak to “carefully consider” a targeted extension of the scheme and other support measures.
The EU told Britain on Thursday that it should scrap a plan to breach their divorce treaty, but UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government refused and pressed ahead with a draft bill that could sink four years of talks between Britain and the EU.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at