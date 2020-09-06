The armored truck pulled up with US$500 in quarters after Adam Wiesberg had asked for US$30,000. He thought there must be a mistake.
Wiesberg was working to reopen El Cortez, the longest continuously running hotel and casino in Las Vegas. He had requested the extra change in July to help operate the facility’s 113 coin-operated slot machines.
“People from all over the world come here, like a pilgrimage, to play the coin machines,” Wiesberg, El Cortez’s general manager, said in a telephone interview. “When you walk in here, you’ll hear Sinatra, you’ll hear Rat Pack music and you’ll hear the coins.”
Photo: Bloomberg
Casinos — and the banks that serve them — have been swept up in coin shortage in the US, leaving many gambling venues begging customers to bring in their piggy banks and jars of change.
The shortage started after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many consumers to stay home, causing a dramatic slowing in the circulation of change.
Some casinos have gotten creative with their pleas. The Gun Lake Casino in Michigan told customers that if they bring in US$50 worth of loose coins, they would receive US$10 of free slot play.
The D Las Vegas is home to the state’s only Sigma Derby slot machine, which lets players use quarters to place bets on five mechanical horses. The casino started a promotion called “I helped save Sigma Derby” to combat the change shortage.
“If you bring in a pound [0.45kg] of quarters, you get a hat,” said D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens, noting the Sigma Derby’s cult-like following. “If you bring in three pounds of quarters, you get a hat and a T-shirt.”
The promotion has netted the casino 940 pounds of quarters in the past few weeks. It is still finding pennies and nickels scarce.
While coin-operated slots are less common these days — many modern machines use a technology called “ticket-in, ticket-out” that print slips of papers that can be redeemed for cash — those that still accept coins have a retro appeal for many gamblers.
Banks, too, have sought to persuade customers to dig between their couch cushions.
Wells Fargo & Co branches are offering coin wrappers and encouraging clients to deposit their rolled change. The bank also exchanges paper currency for rolled coins without a fee for non-customers.
“We are actively managing our coin inventory and working with customers to meet their coin needs to the extent possible after the [US] Federal Reserve put limitations on coin deliveries to all financial institutions nationwide,” Wells Fargo spokeswoman Beth Richek said in an e-mail.
The Fed, for its part, has said that the shortage started after stores and bank branches shut their doors to stem the spread of COVID-19, leading to the coin circulation problem.
In response, the central bank has placed a temporary cap on the orders depository institutions can place for coins to ensure the supply is fairly distributed.
The US Mint returned to full production in June, minting almost 1.6 billion coins that month, and is on track to produce 1.65 billion coins each month for the rest of the year.
“This is not a coin supply problem — it’s a circulation problem,” US Mint Director David Ryder said in a public service announcement last month, asking consumers to help get coins moving again by paying for goods using exact change, turning in their coins to their banks or swapping them for bills at coin exchange kiosks. “Every little bit helps.”
Brink’s Co, the armored-truck company that helps banks and businesses manage their currency supplies, last month began asking its 10,000 employees across the US to put least US$5 in coins back into circulation.
“This effort alone could easily contribute another US$50,000 in coin to our nation’s supply,” the company said in a post on its Web site.
In Las Vegas, before the pandemic forced a temporary shutdown, El Cortez kept roughly US$120,000 worth of coins in its vault, Wiesberg said.
The casino returned all but US$30,000 in change to the bank during the quarantine.
That meant El Cortez had to spring into action when it did not receive its full coin order in July. It removed the 5 percent fee it normally charges patrons to bring in mixed coins from home and employees began emptying machines daily instead of once a week.
Wiesberg said he was heartened when his bank let him know that more coins would be coming in, making it easier to fill orders for his casino.
“Other places have fire and water shows, and surf shows. Well, our thing is coin slot machines,” Wiesberg said. “We’re focused on providing a safe place to gamble.”
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
SECURITY CONCERNS: A spokesperson said a revised application has been submitted for the cable system, which would travel from the US to Taiwan and the Philippines Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc dropped plans for an undersea cable between the US and Hong Kong after US President Donald Trump’s administration said that Beijing might use the link to collect information on Americans. The companies quickly submitted a revised proposal that includes links to Taiwan and the Philippines, as envisioned in the application that was withdrawn on Thursday. The new filing did not include Hong Kong-based Pacific Light Data Communication Co (太平洋光纜數據通訊), a partner in the original plan and a concern for US security agencies that cited its links to mainland China’s Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group