Prices of DRAM chips to stay flat

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.

The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent.

Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip access could be extended to DRAM chips, has increased procurement of components needed for 5G deployment, while US-based chipmaker Micron Technology Inc last week said that it could not ship memory chips to Huawei after Sept. 14 due to Washington’s new rules, TrendForce said.

Even so, as consumer DRAM chips only account for 8 percent of the overall DRAM market, an upward price adjustment for those chips is not expected to have a significant effect on the overall market, which remains under downward pressure until data center operators and enterprise server investors begin to replenish their DRAM inventories, TrendForce said.

“The recent price rebound on the spot market is likely to be brief,” TrendForce said, adding that inventory levels in the supply chain are still one of the crucial factors in deciding overall DRAM prices.

The researcher forecast that the prices of DRAM chips used in servers would only see a sequential decline of 10 to 15 percent this quarter and 10 to 15 percent next quarter.

Mobile DRAM chip prices are forecast to drop by 3 to 8 percent sequentially this quarter and stay flat or decline 5 percent next quarter, it said.