More than half of school-leavers still looking for work

Staff writer, with CNA





More than half of those who graduated from school at the beginning of this year are still looking for full-time jobs with which they are satisfied, the results of a survey released on Tuesday by online job bank yes123 showed.

According to the survey conducted from Aug. 5 to 18, only 40.9 percent of the 1,238 respondents had found a job, while 59.1 percent were still looking for work, yes123 said.

Among those who have not found full-time employment, 71 percent had yet to find a job, while 29 percent were unhappy with their new jobs and had already quit to look for another, the survey found.

On average, first-time jobseekers sent out an average of 20 letters before getting a job interview and went through 5.4 interviews before getting an offer, the survey found.

That means first-time jobseekers have to submit 108 resumes on average before they land a job, yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said.

The survey found that 90.3 percent of respondents cited economic factors as their main source of psychological pressure, yes123 said.

Responding to a multiple-choice question on how they overcome their economic difficulties, 70.2 percent said they are supported by parents or relatives, while 50.2 percent live on personal savings, the survey showed.

In addition, 38.8 percent of respondents had to take part-time jobs, 14.4 percent had to pawn personal belongings and 6.6 percent secured loans from financial institutions, the survey showed.

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.79 percentage points, yes123 said.