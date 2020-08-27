More than half of those who graduated from school at the beginning of this year are still looking for full-time jobs with which they are satisfied, the results of a survey released on Tuesday by online job bank yes123 showed.
According to the survey conducted from Aug. 5 to 18, only 40.9 percent of the 1,238 respondents had found a job, while 59.1 percent were still looking for work, yes123 said.
Among those who have not found full-time employment, 71 percent had yet to find a job, while 29 percent were unhappy with their new jobs and had already quit to look for another, the survey found.
On average, first-time jobseekers sent out an average of 20 letters before getting a job interview and went through 5.4 interviews before getting an offer, the survey found.
That means first-time jobseekers have to submit 108 resumes on average before they land a job, yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said.
The survey found that 90.3 percent of respondents cited economic factors as their main source of psychological pressure, yes123 said.
Responding to a multiple-choice question on how they overcome their economic difficulties, 70.2 percent said they are supported by parents or relatives, while 50.2 percent live on personal savings, the survey showed.
In addition, 38.8 percent of respondents had to take part-time jobs, 14.4 percent had to pawn personal belongings and 6.6 percent secured loans from financial institutions, the survey showed.
The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.79 percentage points, yes123 said.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with